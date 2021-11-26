Yashika Aannand Makes First Public Appearance Post Car Accident, Reveals How She Survived

South Indian actor and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Yashika Aannand who had met with a car accident on the East Coast Road, Mahabalipuram, made her first public appearance. Yashika who met with the accident in July had suffered multiple fractures in her hip and leg. Her first public appearance comes after she attended the inauguration of a new shop in Chennai and was seen walking around on crutches.

For the unversed, Yashika was travelling along with her friends when her car toppled into a roadside pit. In July, Yashika's best friend Pavani died in a car accident, while two other friends escaped with minor injuries. Yashika had to undergo multiple surgeries and physiotherapy sessions to recover from the injuries. Tamil Bigg Boss fame Yashika Aannand was then overspeeding an SUV as per the commuters on the East Coast Road. Later, the Tata Harrier car rammed into the road divider.

Yashika Aannand makes first public appearance post-accident

The actress also spoke about getting therapy sessions to cope with the loss of her best friend, Pavani. Yashika took to Instagram and shared her pictures from the event and revealed the main reason behind her survival from the major accident. “I survived because the fire inside me burned brighter than the fire around me. I know you’re watching me from above! I promise I’ll make u proud you’ll be missed always !! Love u pav,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, during the accident, Yashika's friend Pavani was rescued at the end as the public had to wait for the police authorities' help. Unfortunately, Pavani was stuck in the car for a long while and breathed her last on the spot. Soon when the authorities arrived, Yashika’s friend’s body was sent to Chengalpet hospital for an autopsy. The police officers initially suspected a drunk driving case but final charges will be filed after the doctor's report is filed.

Yashika Aannand's career

Yashika Aannand had featured in the second season of Tamil Bigg Boss, hosted by Kamal Haasan. Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kutthu is one of her notable roles. She has played supporting roles in films like Kavalai Vendam, NOTA, and Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru.

