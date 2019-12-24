Ye Hai Chahatein Actor Abrar Qazi Says THIS About His New Role In The TV Serial

One of the most popular shows on Star Plus is coming to an end. The beloved show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been entertaining fans for over 6 years and has been part of their daily soap experience. The protagonists of the show kept fans hooked on to the television sets weeks after weeks due to their superb chemistry. Fans look forward to the spin-off of this show Ye hai Chahatein.

“I WANT TO KEEP EXPERIMENTING WITH MY ROLES,” SAYS ABRAR QAZI

Abrar Qazi, who was last seen in Gathbandhan, will be seen in Ye Hai Chahatein. This will be the second time he will be seen in a lead. He was also seen in the hit web series The Family Man, this time around however he will be seen in a completely new avatar. The actor spoke his role and recalled to the time he played good in his previous work. The actor mentioned as the two characters are averse from each other he found it extremely challenging to get into his current character. He said that he loves to experiment with this role and enjoys challenging scripts. The actor mentioned he is ready for his new journey and excited about the new role.

Sargun Kaur will be playing the role of Preesha while Abrar Qazi will be playing the role of Rudraksh Khurana. The character of Preesha is said to be the niece of Ishita, while Rudraksh’s character will be seen as a rock star. Fans have expressed their excitement to watch the show.

The show Yeh Hai Chahatein will be about a rather crucial and socially relevant topic. The show focuses on the struggles of a single mother and the difficulties she goes through to find love. The show air at 10:30 pm on star plus.

