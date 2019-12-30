Ye Hai Chahatein Star Sargun Kaur Has THESE Expectations From Her Potential Partner

A new show on Star Plus titled Yeh Hai Chahatein has gained a lot of popularity since it released. The show revolves around a unique story of being a single parent. The show is focused on how society has always frowned upon the single mothers and their struggle for acceptance even from their family and friends.

With an interesting concept, the actors have also been enjoying their distinct roles in the show portraying various shades of human emotions. Sargun Kaur who is playing the lead role of Prisha Srinivasan on the show has an interesting piece of information to share regarding the qualities that the actor expects in her potential life partner.

Here is what Sargun said

Actor Sargun Kaur told a media publication that the character of Dr Prisha Srinivasan, that she is essaying on the show, is one of the most interesting characters that she has ever portrayed.

She also added that Prisha has her own set of ideals and Sargun believes that some of her thoughts are similar to that of Prisha. Sargun also mentioned that just like Prisha, Sargun too would want her potential partner to have a good sense of humour and be a compassionate and understanding person.

Sargun also mentioned that her partner needs to be a man of character and the one who is not afraid of difficulties in life. Sargun said she would like to be someone who chooses to face the difficulties, find solutions to it, and works hard to achieve success. Sargun sincerely hopes to cross paths with such an individual someday.

The show Yeh Hai Chahatein is the spin-off series of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show Yeh Hai Chahatein premiered on December 19 this year and features Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the pivotal roles.

