Ye Hai Mohabbatein Actor Ribbhu Mehra Marries His Longtime Girlfriend Kirtida Mistry

Ye Hai Mohabbatein famed Ribbhu Mehra recently got hitched to his longtime girlfriend and television actress Kirtida Mistry in Delhi on Saturday (February 25). The actor shared pictures from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram handle.

In the photo, the bride and groom can be seen dressed in matching beige outfits. While Ribbhu donned a sherwani with a pagdi on his head, Kirtida wore a lehenga which she accessorised with traditional kundan jewellery.

The couple captioned the joint post, “Mr. & Mrs Mehra. Special thanks to My beautiful sister @ruchisharma6 who made this wedding a dream wedding for us . Thanking all our family members , friends, brothers and sisters for making it a beautiful 3 day festival for us.”

Check out the post here:

In other shared video, glimpses of bridal entry and couple’s dance sequences can be seen.

More about Ribbhu Mehra and Kirtida Mistry's relationship

Kirtida Mistry and Ribbhu Mehra originally met in Mumbai, where they had both moved to pursue acting careers, after getting in touch on a social networking site in 2013. The two worked together in the tv show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai.

What had initially been a friendship, later developed into love in the midst of the pandemic in 2021. In May of last year, they had their Roka ceremony an decided to take the leap and get hitched.

On the work front, Ribbhu was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya and Kirtida has been a part of Muskaan, Piya Rangrezz, and Shankar Jaikishan 3, among other shows.