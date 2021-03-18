'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' Fame Ruhaanika Dhawan Takes COVID Test Before Commencing Shoot

Ye Hai Mohabbatein child actor, Ruhaanika Dhawan took to her official Instagram handle on March 17 and dropped a video featuring herself. In the video, she can be seen getting her coronavirus test done. One can see her smiling and laughing cheerfully as she gets tested before commencing a shoot. In the caption, she informed her fans that it was the ‘safe way forward’. She also added that unlike ‘most of the adults’ who were ‘screaming’ and ‘coughing’, she pulled it off ‘laughing’.

Ye Hai Mohabbatein fame Ruhaanika Dhawan gets Coronavirus test done

In the video, Ruhaanika can be seen sporting a white F.R.I.E.N.D.S tee, which she paired with black tight pants. Adopting the new normal, she donned a black and white printed mask and added a pair of glasses to go with her casual look. Her hair is tied in a messy bun and she wore a white watch to complete her look. As for the caption, she penned, “The Safe way forward! Mandatory covid-19 test before commencing a shoot! While most of the adults were screaming and coughing whilst getting tested and I pulled it off laughing”.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, “Very beautiful ruhaanika” with a pair of heart-eyed face emojis. Another one wrote, “Stay safe stay healthy rooh” with several red hearts. A user commented, “always healthy yes beautiful”. Another one wrote, “What a brave girl” with several heart-eyed face emojis.

Ruhaanika is an active Instagram user as she frequently treats her fans with adorable snippets from her personal as well as professional life. On March 15, 2021, she dropped a pair of selfies, where can be seen posing with roses in her hands. One can see her making funny faces while capturing the selfies. She captioned the post as, “A teacher at my mother's boarding school once told her girls are to be seen not heard. Well, I’m going to be seen and noisy too”. Mrunal Thakur dropped several red hearts on her post.

