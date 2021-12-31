Year-ender 2021: Anupama Tops TRP Charts Amongst Indian TV Shows; Check Full List Here

As the year 2021 is about to bid adieu, it will be interesting to learn which of the popular Hindi television shows manage to win the hearts of the fans and ranked among the list of Top Indian TV shows of 2021. Some of the most-loved TV shows namely Anupamaa, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and others were among the top in the list while many other serials such as Yeh Hain Chahatein slipped down in the list. Read further to take a look at the top 5 Hindi TV shows to receive the highest TRPs.

Top Indian TV shows 2021

Anupamaa

Directed by Romesh Kalra, the show features Rupali Ganguly as Anupama, Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia, Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj Shah, Madalsa Sharma as Kavya Shah and more. As the show's TRPs have been increasing over leaps and bounds and it has now reached 4.4 million viewership impressions as reported by Bollywood Life.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Next in line is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Kusum Dola. The show has managed to mark the second position with 3.1 Million viewership impressions. The popular cast of the show includes actors namely Ayesha Singh as Sai Joshi, Neil Bhatt as ACP Virat Chavan, Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt as Patralekha, Yogendra Vikram Singh as Samrat Salunkhe, Kishori Shahane as Bhavani Chavan, Shailesh Datar as Ret. Col. Ninad Chavan and more.

Udaariyaan

While the show is facing tough competition from other tv shows, it has managed to retain its third rank with about 2.9 million viewership impressions. The show features a prominent cast of actors namely Ankit Gupta as Fateh Singh Virk, Priyanka Choudhary as Tejo Kaur Sandhu, Isha Malviya as Jasmin Kaur Sandhu, Karan Grover as Angad Maan/Arjun Maan, among others.

Imlie

While giving tough competition to Udaariyaan with around 2.8 million viewership impressions, Imlie stands in the fourth position. The show consists of cats members namely Sumbul Touqeer Khan as Imlie, Gashmeer Mahajani as Aditya Kumar Tripathi, Mayuri Deshmukh as Malini Chaturvedi, Fahmaan Khan as Aryan Singh Rathore and others.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show stands in the fifth position as it garnered 2.7 million viewership impressions. It has also been ranked for being the longest-running Indian tv soap opera. The cats of the show include actors namely Pranali Rathod as Akshara, Prachi Thakur as Child Akshu Goenka, Harshad Chopda as Dr Abhimanyu "Abhi" Birla, Karishma Sawant as Dr Aarohi "Aaru" Goenka, etc.

Image: Instagram/@rupaliganguly/@karanvgrover