Yearender 2021: 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' & Other Hindi TV Shows That Couldn't Make It To 2022

As the new year approaches, it can be seen that there were many Hindi TV shows that couldn't even last for a year or were discontinued this year. See the list

TV shows discontinued in 2021

2021 was a delight for the audience as it witnessed the release of television shows, however, many of them will not be able to make it to the new year for various reasons. Many Hindi TV shows titled Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Bawara Dil, Kaatelal & Sons, Hamari Wali Good News, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali and others were shut due to different reasons. 

While many of these shows were running for years, some of them were launched this year itself. Read further ahead to take a look at the TV shows that will not be continued in 2022. 

TV shows that could not make it to 2022

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

It was one of the popular Indian drama tv show that began airing on 21 December 2020 on Star Plus but it was ended this year in July. The prominent cast members of the movie included actors namely Debattama Saha as Anokhi Bhalla Sabherwal, Karanvir Sharma as Shaurya Sabherwal, Alka Kaushal as Devi Sabherwal, Sooraj Thapar as Tej Sabherwal, Deepa Parab as Aastha Kashyap, among others. 

Tujhse Hai Raabta 

Zee TV's popular show Tujhse Hai Raabta came out on Zee TV in 2018. In its three year run, the show's premise revolved around the unspoken connections and bonds of its ensemble cast. It starred Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim, Poorva Gokhale, Arzaan Shaikh and Rajat Dahiya in pivotal roles. 

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3

With its stunning star cast including Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar, the show created a huge buzz even before its launch. However, just a few weeks into it, the show started losing its charm owing to its complicated storyline. It went off air in November 2021. 

Ishk Par Zor Nahi 

The show premiered in March this year on Sony TV. The show struck a chord with the youth despite not receiving good TRPs overall. The Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal. finally ended in August 2021. 

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

One of the longest-running shows in recent times, the Rubina Dilaik, Simba Nagpal, Kamya Panjabi starrer went off  Colors TV in October this year. It entertained the audiences for five years straight. 

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali 

The drama series premiered in February 2021 on Star Plus. Starring Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao in pivotal roles, the serial had been adapted from Star Maa's Telugu series Gorintaku. It went off air in November 2021.

