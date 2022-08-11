'Yeh Dil Mannge More': Ekta Kapoor Set To Launch New Show On Independence Day

On the occasion of Independence Day 2022, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor is set to launch a new TV show as a tribute to all the brave warriors of the country. She recently announced the details of the show revealing that the show titled Yeh Dil Mannge More will not only appeal to family audiences but also to the youth. Read further ahead to get more details about the upcoming TV show Yeh Dil Mannge More.

Ekta Kapoor to launch a new show on Independence Day

Ekta Kapoor recently announced the launch of her new TV show titled Yeh Dil Mannge More which is set to unveil on August 15, 2022, on Doordarshan. The show will revolve around the lives of the warriors protecting the nation while their families make huge sacrifices all throughout their lives. Featuring actors Akshay Mhatre as Major and Twinkle Patel as an Army doctor in the lead, the show will follow their lives showcasing how they both fall in love with each other. The show will also dig deeper into the secrets from their past which will eventually affect their relationship thereafter.

Ekta Kapoor recently spoke to ANI and stated how the show will not be conventional like other shows made on national heroes and added how airing the show on Doordarshan would make the story reach even the most remote interiors.

According to ANI, Ekta Kapoor opened up about the new show and stated "Our independence has come through great struggle and our brave soldiers and their families continue to make sacrifices. Unlike the conventional shows made on our national heroes, Yeh Dil Mannge More gets into deeper dynamics and will not just appeal to family audiences but to the youth as well since there are so many conflicting ideologies. And airing on Doordarshan means we will reach to even the most remote interiors, with this story."

Image: Instagram/@ektarkapoor