'Yeh Hai Chaahatein' Written Update July 14, 2020: Saaransh's Plan Works

Yeh Hai Chaahatein is an Indian daily soap by Balaji Telefilms that airs on Star Plus. The drama series is a spin-off of the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatien that was one of the longest-running shows to air on the television and enjoyed a very high TRP. This spin-off series premiered on television on December 19, 2019. The show went off-air in March 2020 due to the global pandemic and is now back on air after over three months. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chaahatein’s episode that aired on July 14, 2020. Read ahead to know:

Yeh Hai Chaahatein written update

The episode begins as Mishka apologizes to Preesha for having disturbed them. Saaransh tends to Preesha’s injured hand and she feels overwhelmed on seeing that. Rudraksh comes in there and asks what they are up to, to which Saaransh informs Rudraksh about Preesha’s injury. Rudraksh teases Preesha saying they had to go to the hospital in order to treat her injury, and on hearing that Saaransh starts getting worried. Preesha tells Saaransh that Rudraksh was only pulling her leg and nothing else. Then Rudraksh cheers Saaransh up and makes him laugh. Later, Preesha wakes Rudraksh up at 3 in the morning and tells him that she has to go to the hospital for an emergency. She asks him to take care of Saaransh because he has an online workshop the next morning that is very important for him. She later leaves for the hospital.

As Preesha arrives in the morning, she asks Rudraksh about Saaransh on seeing that he is missing. She then gets the note that says that he went for jogging with Niketan. She then scolds Rudraksh for being lazy. They then get a message from Saaransh that says that they will be punished for always fighting. Preesha starts to get worried about Saaransh and Rudraksh consoles her. They ask Sharda about Saaransh, to which she says that they should have worried about him before fighting with each other always. Sharda shows the video message of Saaransh to them. In that video, Saaransh can be seen saying that they (Rudraksh and Preesha) never listen to him but always expect him to listen to them. He asks them to spend time with each other and share each other’s personal secrets too. Preesha asks Sharda about the place where Saaransh is hiding, but Sharda refuses to reveal it.

Rudraksh and Preesha blame each other for fighting often and start to fight again. Sharda calls Saaransh and informs him that Rudraksh and Preesha are spending time with each other instead of fighting. Saaransh gets happy and says that his plan worked. Stay tuned for more updates.

