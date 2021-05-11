Yeh Hai Chahatein 11 May 2021 Full Episode: Saransh Feels Insecure About Rudra And Preesha

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 11 May 2021 full episode, Rudra and Preesha try to contact Reema. While Rudra calls the hospital and learns Reema is dead, Saransh feels insecure about Rudra and Preesha. Here is the written update of Yeh Hai Chahatein 11 May full episode.

Sunny seeks help from Yuvraj

Sunny asks Preesha to get him some food. When Preesha leaves, Sunny asks Rudra to inform Preesha that he needs a milkshake as well. As both Rudra and Preesha leave the room, Sunny goes to Yuvraj and narrates the entire incident. Sunny panics as Rudra and Preesha were asking him so many questions. Sulochana asks Sunny why Preesha was asking him about his mother. Sunny informs her that Preesha is helping Rudra. Kabir laughs at Yuvraj's plan. He suggests Yuvraj plan something. Yuvraj sends Sunny back to his room.

Rudra and Preesha ask Sunny about his mother

Rudra and Preesha talk about Sunny when Sharda joins them. Sharda says Reema must have asked Sunny not to disclose anything about her. Preesha then says she knows what to do. On the other hand, Kabir blames Yuvraj for his failed plan. Yuvraj asks Sulochana to calm down and ensures her he will plan something.

Later, in Yeh Hai Chahatein 11 may written update, Rudra and Preesha go to Sunny's room. Preesha and Rudra ask Sunny about her mother when Sunny says he does not know where his mother is. He says his mother had told him that she is going to die and is suffering from cancer. Rudra and Preesha decide to call all hospitals in Delhi to find out about Reema. When they find nothing, Preesha suggests they should talk to Sunny.

Rudra finds out about Reema's death

Saransh asks Sunny to play with his helicopter as he is his brother. Preesha asks Sunny if his mother had given anything to him. He says he gave the letter to Rudra and says his mother packed his bag before coming to Rudra. Rudra and Preesha find a number in Sunny's bag. Rudra calls the number and talks to a ward boy from the City Hospital. The ward boy informs Rudra about Reema's death and asks him to take care of Sunny. Rudra tells Preesha about Reema and says Reema wanted Rudra to take care of Sunny in her last wish.

Saransh feels insecure about Rudra and Preesha

Rudra tries to make Sunny fall asleep but he cannot sleep. Preesha suggests Rudra make Sunny fall asleep the way they do with Saransh. Preesha narrates a story to Sunny and falls asleep by his side. When Saransh does not find Preesha in his sleep, he goes to look for her in Rudra's room. He sees Rudra, Sunny, and Preesha sleeping together and cries. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

