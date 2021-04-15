Yeh Hai Chahatein 14 April 2021 Full Episode: Preesha Has A Plan To Find Saransh And Rudra

The popular TV show Yeh Hai Chahatein gets more thrilling as the police find CC dead. Preesha and the police ask Jerry about Harish when Jerry says he is aware of CC's places. Here is the written update of Yeh Hai Chahatein 14 April 2021 full episode.

Police find CC dead

Mahima asks Harish to bring Saransh and praises him for making the right choice. Mahima leaves with Saransh. Harish's partner yells at him when Harish says he is their new boss. He then leaves CC's body and drives away. Preesha and police reach where CC is dead. Preesha claims Mahima must have killed CC when the inspector agrees with her.

In the hospital, Maria thanks Preesha for letting her meet Jerry. Sharda asks Preesha about Saransh and Rudra when Preesha says they could not find Mahima. Jerry asks about CC when Preesha says CC has been murdered. Preesha claims Mahima must have murdered CC when Jerry says CC's men might have fought with Mahima's people. Jerry then says Harish was closest to CC and wonders how he could have let Mahima kill CC. Preesha then says Mahima must have asked Harish to join her team. The inspector says Mahima may have made Harish the new boss. Preesha says Mahima must have taken Rudra and Saransh to a secret hide-out. Jerry says CC had many hide-outs and he knows all of them. The police and Preesha go to several hide-outs of CC but find nothing.

Preesha has a new plan in Yeh Hai Chahatein 14 April full episode

At home, Kabir calls CC when Harish picks up. Harish informs Kabir about CC's murder and says he is the new boss. Kabir breaks his phone and informs Sulochana about CC. The two worries about the failure of their plan. In the hospital, Preesha says they could not find Harish and Mahima. Preesha says they need to find Harish and get involved in his gang. Jerry informs them about Harish routine of going to a temple. The next day, when Harish steps out of the temple, a turbaned man saves him from a truck. On the other hand, Ahana goes to Preesha's parent's house to meet Preesha. Ahana says she had come to meet Preesha. Preesha's mother says she is not home. Preesha's parents and Ahana wonder where Preesha is. The three of them go to find Preesha.

Later, in Yeh Hai Chahatein 14 written update, Preesha takes the get-up of a turbaned man who saved Harish. Harish is thankful and offers Preesha some money. Preesha says her name is Chhotu and asks Harish for some work. Harish offers Chhotu to work with him. Preesha recalls she had planned to get into Harish's gang. In the present, Preesha informs the inspector she will work with Harish. She further says she will inform the inspector as soon as she comes to know anything. Harish takes Preesha to his hide-out. He introduces his men to Chhotu. Preesha sees a room and thinks she needs to check the room. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

