Yeh Hai Chahatein 15 April 2021 Full Episode: Preesha Finally Meets Mahima

The popular TV show Yeh Hai Chahatein takes a major twist as Preesha takes the get-up of Chhotu and enters Harish's gang. While Mahima asks Harish about Chhotu, Rudra trembles with a rope around his neck. Here are the written updates of Yeh Hai Chahatein 15 April 2021 full episode.

Preesha as Chhotu stays at Harish's place

Chhotu brings tea for Harish when Harish receives a call and leaves with his partner. Harish first asks Chhotu to come with him but then asks him to stay and cook food for them. Preesha calls the police inspector and informs him about the hide-out. The inspector asks for the address and says he would raid it. Preesha asks the inspector not to raid the hide-out at the moment as she has to confirm whether Rudra and Saransh are there. She uses a hairpin to unlock a room and finds a chair with a rope. She then checks another room and finds nothing.

Later, in Yeh Hai Chahatein 15 April written update, Ahana reaches Khurana house with Preesha's parents. She asks Sharda about Preesha and Saransh and says she had lied to her. Sharda says Preesha had asked not to tell them the truth so that they will not worry about her and Saransh. Sharda then reveals the truth about the kidnapper's demand for Saransh. Everyone in the family worries about Saransh. Sharda also reveals that Mahima is the kidnapper. Sharda then lies she does not know where Preesha is.

Ahana reveals the truth in Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode

Harish likes Chhotu's food and asks him to go with him. On the other hand, Ahana asks Sulochana and Kabir if they knew about Saransh's kidnapping. Sulochana says yes. Ahana yells at Sulochana and Kabir when Sulochana reveals Kabir planned the exchange for Rudra and Saransh. Ahana gets furious and shouts at them. Ahana says if Mahima wins, they will lose all the property. Ahana reveals Mahima is Saransh's real mother. Sulochana and Kabir are shocked.

Preesha as Chhotu meets Mahima

Harish takes Chhotu to several places. Harish then receives a call from Mahima. Mahima complains about food when Harish says he will bring food to her. Harish asks Chhotu to cook some Biriyani. Preesha as Chhotu cooks the biriyani and asks Harish to take him along. Preesha then calls Sharda and asks her to inform the inspector she is going to meet Mahima. Harish takes Chhotu to meet Mahima. Preesha as Chhotu turns when Mahima enters the room. Mahima asks Harish about her passports. Mahima then sees Chhotu and asks about him when Harish says he had cooked the Biriyani for Mahima. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein 15 April full episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

Promo Image Source: Still from the show