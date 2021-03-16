'Yeh Hai Chahatein' 15 March 2021 Full Episode; Preesha Makes An Appalling Discovery

Yeh Hai Chahatein, the popular Indian television took several tragic turns on March 15, 2021. While Preesha almost saw her mother-in-law Sulochana drinking and dancing in a club, Kabir and Sulochana recall several moments from their past. Here are the written updates of Yeh Hai Chahatein 15 march 2021 full episode.

Sulochana's lottery in Yeh Hai Chahatein 15 march written update

At the beginning of the episode, Rudraksh asks Sulochana if she needed Rs. 300, she could have taken it from him while one of Sulochana's friends says that she never takes money from anyone. Ahana accuses Sulochana of lying and tells everyone that she saw her drinking and dancing in a club. Rudraksh, who is furious, blows up and yells at Ahana when Sharda stops him. Rudranksh and Preesha take Sulochana to their home and offers her money. They also assure her that she will get more before this lot is over.

Preecha gets a call from Vasudha

Preesha gets a call from her mother, Vasudha and learns that she saw Ahana and Yuvraj together in the market. Vasudha adds that they are planning something since they were talking for a long time. Preesha, who thinks that Yuvraj gave the idea of Kabir's DNA test, asks Yuvraj to meet her in a lounge.

Preesha's shocking discovery in Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode

Preesha meets Yuvraj in the lounge and accuses him of plotting something with Ahana. Yuvraj who refuses all the accusations says that he does not have much free time to think about all this. When Preesha asks Yuvraj to stay away from her family, she hears a similar voice from another table. A woman in a short black dress is dancing on a table along with drinking with her friends and declares that she has won a lottery. Preesha finds the woman's voice similar to Sulochana and moves towards the table to see if it was her. Meanwhile, a waiter spills food on Preesha and takes her to the washroom. As Preesha comes back, she sees some other lady in the same place as Sulochana. Shocked, Preesha goes back home to see if her mother-in-law is there or not.

Kabir and Sulochana's truth

As Preesha comes back home, she sees her mother-in-law praying in her room and finds no traces of alcohol. A confused Preesha leaves the room without closing the door. Kabir when moves forward to close the door gets up on his feet. He acts amused and starts calling his mother Sulochana to see him dancing. Yeh Hai Chahatein 15 march full episode takes a shocking turn when Kabir reveals that he and Sulochana are acting in front of everyone. He recalls how he was present in the lounge where Preesha saw Sulochana and paid the waiter to spill curry on Preesha.

The two also recall that when Rudraksh's father, Balraj Khurana died, they both we worried about their monthly money that he used to send. They remember that Balraj asked Sulochana to leave when he learned that Kabir, who was not born yet, was not his child. When Balraj asked Sulochana to leave, she asked for money. Also, it was Kabir's plan to move in with Rudraksh saying that he was his real brother.

Promo Image Source: Sargun Kaur Luthra's Instagram