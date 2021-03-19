Yeh Hai Chahatein 18 March 2021 Full Episode: Sulochana's Plan Against Preesha Works

Star Plus' popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein focuses on Preesha and Rudraksh's relationship. While Sulochana is winning in her plans, Preesha finds something wrong with Sulochana and Kabir. Here are the written updates of Yeh Hai Chahatein 18 march 2021 full episode.

Sulochana is winning in her plan in Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode

As per Sulochana's plan, Preesha steps on the skateboard and falls. Saransh and Sulochana rush to Preesha after which Sulochana starts yelling at Saransh for being irresponsible. Sulochana also adds that Saransh was taking revenge from Preesha as her love would be divided between him and the coming baby. Preesha, who then tries to release Saransh from Sulochana's hands, grabs Sulochana's hand.

Sulochana sees Rudraksh coming towards them and fakes falling on the floor as if Preesha had pushed her. Rudraksh who reaches Sulochana in a jiffy gets mad at Preesha. Preesha then tries to explain why she held Sulochana's hand, but Sulochana asks them to calm down and says that she was more worried about Preesha as she is pregnant. Preesha then clarifies that she is not pregnant. Rudraksh asks Preesha to apologise to Sulchana when Sharda comes to ask about what had happened. Preesha refuses to apologise and says that Saransh holds utmost importance in her life and she cannot see anything happening to him. Rudraksh then takes Sulochana to her room and Sharda takes Preesha to talk to her.

Sharda asks Preesha about the incident when Preesha tells Sharda that she saw Sulochana drinking and dancing in the lounge. Sharda is shocked to hear about Sulochana but then asks Preesha to apologise to her for Rudraksh. She also says that Rudraksh is very sensitive about Sulochana to which Preesha agrees. Preesha apologises to Sulochana and gives her a hot water bag. Sulochana then says that she believes Preesha is her daughter and she need not apologise to her.

Rudraksh and Preesha fights

Preesha goes to see Saransh and finds him weeping as he feels Preesha does not love him. Seeing Saransh upset, Preesha goes to talk to Rudraksh. Rudraksh who is furious asks Preesha why she thinks Sulochana is doing something wrong. Preesha and Rudraksh fight about the whole incident and Rudraksh leaves the conversation without listening to her. Rudraksh, who is still angry starts playing the guitar and hurts his own finger. Sonia rushes to Rudraksh and yells at him for not paying attention to his wound. Sonia brings a first-aid kit and asks him if something was wrong. Preesha when sees the two asks what was happening and then takes Rudraksh away while Sonia thinks that she feels good spending time with Rudraksh.

Kabir and Sulochana's celebration

Kabir and Sulochana cheers with their liquor glasses on making Preesha and Rudraksh fight. Kabir compliments Sulochana for her plan when Sulochana says that Rudraksh and Preesha must be still fighting. On the contrary, a jealous Preesha takes Rudraksh to her room and removes Sonia's bandaid from his finger. Rudraksh asks Preesha if this would make him forget their fight. Preesha and Rudraksh have a romantic moment by the end of Yeh Hai Chahatein 18 march full episode.

