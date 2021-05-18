Yeh Hai Chahatein 18 May 2021 Full Episode Written Update: Saransh And Preesha Reunite

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 18 May 2021 full episode, Saransh and Preesha reunite. While Preesha falls on a banana peel, Sulochana brings a letter from Sunny to Rudra. Here is the written update for the Yeh Hai Chahatein 18 May full episode.

Saransh refuses to understand Preesha

Preesha cries and walks down the stairs. Preesha meets Rudra, who asks her why she is crying. Preesha tells Rudra how Saransh refused to talk to her when Rudra tries to console her. Preesha says Saransh has become insecure due to Sunny. She then asks Rudra if they made a mistake by accepting Sunny. Sunny overhears Rudra and Preesha and thinks he needs to do something. Rudra takes Preesha to the poolside. He consoles her and says they can handle two kids together.

Sharda and Vasudha talk to Saransh. They ask Saransh if he hates Preesha but Saransh denies it. When Vasudha and Sharda try to make Saransh understand Preesha, Saransh refuses to listen to them and walks away. On the other hand, Sunny goes to Yuvraj to tell him about Preesha. Yuvraj says Preesha will never throw Sunny out of the house. Sulochana and Mishka agree with Yuvraj. Yuvraj then asks Sunny not to worry and go to his room.

Preesha falls on banana peels

Sunny enters his room and finds Saransh colouring Sunny's things with red spray paint. Saransh says he will ruin all the things that belong to Sunny. Preesha says she will talk to Saransh when Sunny sees Saransh in a room. He throws a banana peel on the floor for Saransh. He calls out Saransh and says Sharda is calling him. When Sunny walks towards the banana peels, Preesha runs towards sunny from the opposite direction and falls on the banana peels. Everyone comes running towards Preesha to pick her up. Rudra sees a banana peel on the floor and says she fell due to the peel. Yuvraj goes to Sunny and asks him why he looks worried. Sunny tells Yuvraj about his plan when Yuvraj says he should not do such a thing.

Saransh and Preesha reunites

Saransh and Yuvraj take Preesha to her room and put a bandaid on her forehead. Saransh cries for Preesha when Preesha consoles him. She tells Saransh how Sunny must be feeling as his mother had died. Saransh apologises to Preesha and hugs her. Rudra joins in when Preesha calls Sunny.

Later in Yeh Hai Chahatein 18 May written update, Sulochana fusses over Preesha and Saransh. When Kabir asks how Preesha fell on the floor, Yuvraj says it was Sunny behind the entire scene. Sulochana yells at Sunny when Sunny says Saransh ruined his things. Yuvraj then says he has another plan. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

