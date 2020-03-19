'Yeh Hai Chahatein' Written Update | March 18: Prisha Teases Rudraksh

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19 last year. Following are the details regarding the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein March 18 Written Update

The episode starts with Vasu and Yuvraj having a huge argument about the stolen necklace. Yuvraj tells Vasu that he did not do it and only hugged Prisha to comfort her. Yuvraj then begs Vasu and Gopal to believe in him. Gopal and Vasu do not agree with him and choose to ignore him. Yuvraj tells them that he is depressed and feels like killing himself. He asks Vasu and Gopal to give him work. However, Gopal tells him that there is no way he will help him.

Gopal and Vasu throw Yuvraj out of the house amidst the commotion. Yuvraj feels insulted and leaves. As Yuvraj leaves, he notices that Gopal got a cheque of 10 lakh rupees for repairing. Yuvraj plots a devious plan to take his revenge. Meanwhile, Balraj tries to prepare Rudra for the interview; however, he soon learns that Rudra is unable to talk and therefore won’t be effective in the interview.

Prisha insists that she help him by being his narrator for the interview. Prisha adds that she can understand his gestures, therefore she will interpret what Rudra wants to say. Niketan pleads with Balraj to go through with the plan as there is no other option, Balraj agrees. Rudra hears all of this and is scared if Prisha will tarnish his image.

Meanwhile, Gopal prepares to meet the contractor and give him 10 lakhs; however, Yuvraj steals the bag while on his bike and flees. Gopal shouts for help but no one answers. Gopal now feels scared of the repercussions.

On the other hand, Rudra and Prisha get ready for the interview. The interviewers ask Rudra what happened to his voice, to which Prisha answers that he ate a tub of ice-cream due to which his voice is spoilt. The interviewers then ask him about his marriage life, Rudra in his mind thinks that his life is hell; however, Prisha says the opposite and replies that Rudra is enjoying married life.

The interview continues and Prisha answers all the questions, different from what Rudra would normally want to say. However, the interviewers praise Rudra and Prisha and call them an adorable couple. Rudra does not like this and after the interview is done, he asks her why did she say all of that. Prisha tells him that she did all of that for his good image in public.

