'Yeh Hai Chahatein' 19 March 2021 Full Episode: Sulochana Plots To Get The Keys Back

In Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode, Sulochana who tries to get back to Preesha, plots a new plan against her. Rudraksh gives more money to Sulochana while Kabir molests Ahana. Here are the latest updates of Yeh Hai Chahatein 19 march 2021 full episode.

Another failure of Sulochana

Rudraksh goes to Sulochana's room to wish them good morning when Sulochana asks Rudraksh if he and Preesha fought the last night. Preesha enters the room saying that they did fight but got back together immediately. Sulochana who is furious says that her plan failed, while Kabir reminds her that they have only Rs. 50,000 left with them. Sulochana asks Kabir not to worry as she is planning something new.

Rudraksh walks down with Preesha when Sulochana calls her. Rudraksh and Preesha rush to her room and sees Kabir crying on the floor. Rudraksh puts him back in his wheelchair and asks him to call someone whenever he needs help. Sulochana, while crying, suddenly says she should have got him the Ayurvedic treatment from Kerala when Kabir stops her. Rudraksh insists to tell him about the treatment. Sulochana then tells that there is an expensive treatment for Kabir's disability. Rudraksh asks Sharda to give him the locker keys. Rudraksh gives the keys to Sulochana when Preesha says that she found a doctor in Chennai for Kabir's treatment and has already paid for the treatment and asks Rudraksh to give her the keys. Once everyone leaves, Sulochana fumes and says she will take the keys back.

Later in Yeh Hai Chahatein 19 march full episode, Rudraksh and Saransh play videogame when Kabir enters. Kabir takes the consol from Saransh and starts wiggling Rudraksh and wins. Rudraksh says that they were cheating when Kabir says everything is fair in love and war. Rudraksh gets emotional as he misses Rajiv when Kabir says that he will not let Rudraksh miss him.

Sulochana's new plan

Preesha insists Sharda take back the keys. Sharda says it does not matter who has the keys.Preesha says that she does not trust Sulochana. Sharda pampers Preesha while Sulochana hears everything. Furious, Sulochana then plans something new against Preesha. While everyone is having their meal, Ahana asks Rudraksh to leave for office. Rudraksh looks for Kabir when Kabir says he is ready but needs to talk to Sulochana. Kabir asks Sulochana why is he not picking up her friend's phone when Sulochana says that she does not want to go as she will have to take expensive gifts to her friend's party. Rudraksh asks Preesha to bring Rs. 2 lacs and gives them to Sulochana.

Later in Yeh Hai Chahatein 19 march written update, Ahana says that if they are over with their drama, can they leave for office. At the office, Ahana is busy with her laptop when Kabir tries to get closer to her and touch her. Ahana angrily confronts him and tries to slap him when Rudraksh stops her hand. Ahana explains everything to Rudraksh and says that Kabir cannot be his brother. Kabir acts innocently and Ahana apologises to him. Rudraksh then receives a call from an inspector who says that he caught a woman with fake notes who claims to be his mother.

Promo Image Source: Still from the show