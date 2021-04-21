Yeh Hai Chahatein 20 April 2021 Full Episode: Preesha Has A New Plan To Expose Kabir

The famous television show Yeh Hai Chahatein takes a major twist when Preesha comes up with a new plan to expose Kabir and Sulochana. While Preesha goes to a modelling agency, Sulochana hears Sonia confess her love for Rudra. Here are the written updates of Yeh Hai Chahatein April 20, 2021, full episode.

Kabir and Ahana's Haldi ceremony

The Khuranas gather to celebrate Ahana and Kabir's Haldi ceremony. While everyone applies Haldi to Kabir and Ahana, Preesha tries to stay away from the ceremony. Kabir asks Preesha to apply Haldi to Ahana when Kabir thinking Preesha has lost the game now. Preesha leaves the hall when Rudra follows her. Rudra applies Haldi to Preesha and asks her to go inside with him. Preesha and Rudra share a romantic moment. They get interrupted by Saransh who takes them inside.

The Khuranas dance together when Preesha goes to her room. Sharda follows her and asks her about her behaviour. When Preesha says something is wrong with Sulochana and Kabir, Sharda asks her to leave it. Sharda then suggests she should plan something to catch them red-handed. When Preesha says she planned to reveal Kabir on Holi, Sharda says she should bring someone else and not Mishka. Preesha cheers with joy as she gets a new idea to expose Kabir.

The next morning, everyone has their breakfast when Rudra and Sonia enter the room. Rudra informs everyone about Sonia and his recording for their new song when Sonia says she cannot believe she is singing with Rudra. Mishka then asks everyone to plan for Kabir and Ahana's Sangeet ceremony. Sulochana jokes she is going to record a song. She then leaves for shopping.

Kabir and Sonia go to their music director. Rudra praises Sonia and Sonia thanks him. Sonia asks Rudra to go out and celebrate their song. On the other hand, Sulochana sees a bar on her way home and goes inside to have a few drinks. She then sees Rudra and Sonia sitting in the same bar. Sulochana curses her luck seeing Rudra and Sonia.

Sonia reveals her feelings in Yeh Hai Chahatein 20 April full episode

Preesha goes to a modelling agency to hire a model. When asked about the purpose, Preesha explains to the agent about Kabir. Preesha chooses Alisha and receives her contact details. On the other hand, Rudra asks Sonia to go home. Sonia thinks she cannot spend time with Rudra at home. As she gets up, she stumbles and asks Rudra to wait. When Sulochana leaves the bar she hears Sonia talking to herself. Sulochana hears Sonia saying she loves Rudra. Sulochana gets excited to hear Sonia and thinks she will take advantage of Sonia's feelings against Preesha. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar

