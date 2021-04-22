Yeh Hai Chahatein 21 April 2021 Full Episode Written Update; Preesha Executes Her New Plan

The popular Hindi show Yeh Hai Chahatein keeps its audience thrilled with continuous twists and turns in the story. Yeh Hai Chahatein 21 April 2021 full episode sees Preesha executing her new plan to expose Kabir. Here is the written update for the episode:

Sulochana surprises Sonia

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 21 April full episode, Rudra and Sonia return home. When Sonia enters her room she finds Sulochana waiting for her. Sulochana tells Soniashe knows about her feelings for Rudra. When Sonia asks Sulochana to keep it a secret, Sulochana ensures Sonia that her secret is safe. Sonia worries about Sulochana after she leaves. The next day, Khuranas get ready for the Sangeet ceremony. Rudra gets mesmerised as he sees Preesha walking towards him. Rudra and Preesha share a romantic moment when Preesha receives a message from Alisha. Preesha goes to meet Alisha and explains her plan to expose Kabir.

Kabir and Ahana's Sangeet ceremony

Rudra invites Ahana and Kabir to the dance floor. Ahana and Kabir shake a leg on the stage. Sulochana acts emotionally in front of Rudra. She says she is very lucky that she met Rudra again. Rudra says she will have everything in her life now. On the other hand, Kabir tries to touch Ahana when Ahana secretively asks him to maintain his distance.

Preesha bribes a waiter to see Kabir has a drink in his hands all the time. When Kabir gets enough drunk, Preesha texts Alisha to start with her work. Saransh invites Preesha and Rudra to the dance floor. Saransh says Preesha can do anything for her and praises her for her bravery. Preesha hugs Saransh and says Mahima will never come back. Rudra then says nobody can come between them. Preesha and Rudra then perform a romantic dance sequence.

Alisha acts according to Preesha's plan

Alisha goes towards Kabir and stumbles when Kabir helps her. She asks Kabir for a charger when Kabir says he has it in his bedroom. Kabir then takes Alisha to his room. Preesha then thinks she will wait for Alisha's message to expose Kabir. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

Promo Image Source: Still from Yeh Hai Chahatein