Yeh Hai Chahatein 21 May 2021 Full Episode Written Update - Preesha In Trouble

Yeh Hai Chahatein is a spin-off series to Ekta Kapoor's popular TV series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The series stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles as Dr Preesha and rockstar Rudraksha respectively. Get Yeh Hai Chahatein 21 May 2021 full episode written update.

Yeh Hai Chahatein 21 May 2021 full episode written update

The episodes start off with Preesha being concerned for Rudraksha. Rudraksha comes home and Preesha hugs him, he assures her that he is fine. She asks him where he went without telling her to which Rudraksha tells her that he was lost in the forest with Sonia. Sharda asks him why they went to the forest. He replies by stating that Sonia had gone there to find Sunny and he went there to help her. He tells Preesha that his mobile was off and he had to spend the night in the forest. Meanwhile, Kabir and Yuvraj come to meet him. Later on, Yuvraj shows pictures of Rudraksha and Sonia to Sulochana and Mishka. Sulochana compliments her and chooses to show the pictures to Preesha. Yuvraaj stops her by stating that nothing happened between Rudraksha and Sonia. Kabir tells him that Preesha does not know this, so they should show her the pictures.

On the other hand, Preesha gives Sunny and Saransh vitamin C pills. Mishka sees this and smiles. The next day, Sunny and Sunny don't wake up. Rudraksha and Preesha get worried for the kids. The duo decides to call the doctor. The doctor comes there and treats the children. Sulochana asks her what happened to them. The doctors ask them about the medicines they gave to the children. Preesha tells him that she gave vitamin C pills and showed them to the doctor. The doctor reveals that the pills were sleeping pills and scolds her for her carelessness. He tells them that he needs to inform about the event to the police. Rudraksha gets angry and shouts at her. The doctor angrily leaves from there. Khurana goes to see Sunny and Saransh.

Meanwhile, Mishka and Kabir provoke the doctor against Preesha and Rudraksha. Kabir tells the doctor that Preesha is not Sunny and Saransh’s biological mother. The doctor accepts to give a court statement against Preesha and Rudraksha. Preesha thinks about who exchanged the vitamin C pills with the sleeping pills.

IMAGE: SARGUN KAUR LUTHRA'S INSTAGRAM

