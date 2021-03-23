'Yeh Hai Chahatein' 23 March 2021 Full Episode: Sulochana's Plan Works Against Sharda

In the popular TV show Yeh Hai Chahatein, Suochana blackmails Sharda and asks Rs. 20 lacs from her. Preesha finds the locker open and worries about what is missing while Kabir says that Sharda must have taken the money. Here is the written updates for Yeh Hai Chahatein 23 march 2021 full episode.

Sulochana and Kabir's plan for Rs. 20 lacs

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 23 march full episode, Sulochana organises a Jagrata in which all the family members are present. When everyone is busy with the Jagrata, Sulochana takes the locker keys and unlocks the locker. She comes back and puts the key on the table. On the other hand, Sharda goes to drop off the money packet as her blackmailer Sulochana had said. Kabir takes the packet from the dustbin and drives away. Kabir returns home and hides the packet in a dustbin. Sulochana asks Preesha to bring silver coins from the locker to give them to the priest. Preesha finds the locker open and rushes to ask Rudra. As she asks Rudra, Sulochana interrupts them and asks if she has brought the coins. Rudra asks Sulochana about the locker keys when Sulochana acts as missing them. Mishka finds the keys on the table.

Everyone rushes to the locker in Sharda's room when Rudra says that Rs. 20 lacs are missing. Sulochana blames herself for missing the keys. Preesha says that their house help is trustworthy and cannot do it. Ahana says that only three new members are there in the family when Rudra says that it cannot be Sonia. Sulochana looks for Sharda. Kabir asks if Sharda has taken the money when Sulochana slaps him. Sharda enters the room and says that she has taken the money. Rudra asks her again if she has taken the money when Sharda says with teary eyes that she has to ask to take money from her own house. She adds that Rudra gave keys to Sulochana for taking money whenever she needs it then why should she ask for money. Sharda informs that Sulochana had dropped the keys when Sharda took them and says that she did lock the locker properly. Preesha wonders why Sharda looks so tensed. Later in Yeh Hai Chahatein 23 march written update, Sulochana and Kabir return to their room when Sulochana complaints that their plan did not work. Kabir in return says that they had won a lottery and asks Sulochana to think of something new.

Sharda and Gajendra's meeting in Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode

The next day, Kabir stays back to meet a friend when Rudra and Ahana leave for office. Sharda receives a call and leaves to meet her boyfriend Gajendra Shukla in a hotel while Sulochana and Kabir follow her. Kabir and Sulochana find that Sharda has come to meet Gajendra and takes his room number from the receptionist. Sulochana plans to bribe a waiter to record a video inside Gajendra's room. Sharda closes the door and says that she does not like meeting him in hiding. Gajendra tells Sharda that he cannot come to his house when Gajendra spills a cup of tea on his shirt. The waiter rings the bell to enter Gajendra's room and records Sharda removing Gajendra's shirt.

(Promo Image Source: A still from the show)