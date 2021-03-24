'Yeh Hai Chahatein' 24 March 2021 Full Episode: Sharda Reveals Her Relation With Gajendra

The popular Indian show Yeh Hai Chahatein takes a huge turn when Rudra receives a video of Sharda and Gajendra. Rudra then goes to see if Sharda is actually there and catches her with Gajendra. Here are the written updates of Yeh Hai Chahatein 24 march 2021 full episode.

Preesha is tensed in Yeh Hai Chahatein Latest Episode

Preesha leaves for home early to meed Sharda. She thinks that Sharda is in some problem and she needs to know about it. On the other hand, the waiter hands over the recording to Sulochana and Kabir. Kabir asks Sulochana about how they will show the video to Rudra. Then Sulochana asks him to call Rudra, Ahana, and Preesha to come home as Sulochana is making lunch for them for the first time.

Later in Yeh Hai Chahatein 24 march full episode, at home, everyone is sitting at the dining table and having lunch. Preesha asks for Sharda when Sulochana says that she went to meet a friend. Sulochana then goes to take her medicine and sends the video to Rudra from an unknown number. Rudra receives a message when Preesha asks him not to use his phone while eating. Kabir asks Rudra to check his phone if a client has messaged him. Rudra stands up in shock when Ahana and Preesha ask him about the message. Rudra shows the video to Preesha and Ahana. Sulochana then adds while watching the video that how can Sharda do such a thing.

Rudra catches Sharda with Gajendra

Preesha is unable to believe the video while Sulochana says that Sharda is having an affair. Rudra leaves to check if Sharda is in the mentioned hotel room. Rudra then knocks at every door in the hotel. He finally reaches the second floor. He knocks at Sharda and Gajendra's room when Gajendra opens the door. Rudra sees Sharda sitting in Gajendra's room and enters the room in a hurry. Sulochana keeps on making allegations about Sharda. Sharda becomes furious and slaps Sulochana. Sharda then refuses to give any explanation.

Rudra thinks Sulochana is right when Sharda finally reveals that Gajendra is her brother. Rudra asks Sharda why she was hiding about Gajendra. Sharda then explains that her family had long before disconnected from Gajendra since he is a drug addict. Sharda also says that the Police caught Gajendra in a drug case. She says that she helped her brother and came to meet him as he has agreed to go to rehab. She also explains that since Rudra is a rockstar, she had to hide about Gajendra. Preesha asks Sharda about the money she had taken from the locker. She then tells everyone that somebody had blackmailed her about Gajendra and says that she needed the money to send Gajendra to rehab. Preesha then says that she will send Gajendra to a rehab near her hospital.

Later in Yeh Hai Chahatein 24 march written update, at home, Preesha comes to talk to Sharda and informs her about Gajendra's admission to rehab. She then asks Sharda if there was any third person present in the room who had recorded their video. Sharda says that there was a waiter who entered for a complimentary cake.

Promo Image Source: A still from the show