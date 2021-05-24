Yeh Hai Chahatein 24 May 2021 Full Episode: Yuvraj Offers Help To Rudra And Preesha

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 24 May full episode Yuvraj offers help to Rudra. While Rudra accepts help from Yuvraj, Dr D'Souza says Preesha and Rudra are irresponsible parents. Here's the written update for the full episode of Yeh Hai Chahatein on May 24, 2021.

Yuvraj offers help to Rudra and Preesha

Rudra gets furious at Kabir and says that Kabir knew how much he loves Saransh. Rudra then says that he will file a case against Kabir. When he calls his lawyer, the lawyer refuses to help Rudra due to the cyclone. When Rudra and Preesha worry about their case, Yuvraj offers to help them. When Yuvraj offers help, Preesha asks why would he help them. Yuvraj says he has a connection with Saransh while Sulochana overhears them. Rudra agrees to receive help from Yuvraj and says he is ready to pay anything for Saransh. Sulochana frown upon Yuvraj and goes to talk to him. Yuvraj asks her to calm down and says that he will make Rudra and Preesha lose the case.

The hearing of the court begins

Saransh asks Preesha if she is worried when Preesha says she is fine. The next day, Rudra and Preesha run into Kabir and Mishka. Sharda says only truth can win this case. In the courtroom, Kabir's lawyer presents the case in front of the judge. The lawyers call Dr D'Souza in the witness box. Rudra intervenes and says Dr D'Souza is already against them. Kabir's lawyer asks Dr D'Souza to tell the court about Saransh and Sunny's health condition. Dr D'Souza tells the court that he found traces of sleeping pills in Saransh and Sunny. He further says that Preesha fed them the pills.

Preesha stands up and says Dr D'Souza is lying. The judge gives the last warning to Yuvraj when Yuvraj asks Preesha and Rudra to maintain the decorum of the court. Dr D'Souza then calls Rudra and Preesha irresponsible and says they are not trustworthy parents. Yuvraj then presents two sets of pills before Dr D'Suza and asks them to differentiate between them. He then makes Dr D'Souza accept that Preesha's mistake was normal.

Sulochana tells Saransh about the case

Sulochana pretends to talk over the phone in front of Saransh and Sunny She talks about Saransh's custody on the phone when Saransh asks her about what she was talking about over the phone. Sulochana tells Saransh about the court case when Saransh runs away, saying he wants to live with Rudra and Preesha. Yuvraj asks Sharda to come to the witness box. Sharda tells the court how Preesha takes care of Saransh. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

