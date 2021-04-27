Yeh Hai Chahatein 26 April 2021 Full Episode - Rudra Confronts Preesha For Her Plan

The famous TV show Yeh Hai Chahatein takes a major twist as Preesha asks Yuvraj to marry Ahana. While Sonia reveals Preesha's plan to Rudra, Rudra goes to confront Preesha. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein 26 April 2021 full episode.

Rudra confronts Preesha in Yeh Hai Chahatein 27 April full episode

Kabir locks himself in a room when Sulochana and Rudra ask him to come out. Kabir says he needs some time for himself. Ahana cries and asks Rudra to do something when Rudra says he will seek help from Preesha's father. Sonia stops him and reveals that Preesha was after Yuvraj and Ahana's marriage. Rudra gets furious and goes to confront Preesha. Sulochana yells in anger and asks Kabir to come out. Kabir asks Sulochana to leave and Ahana to wait to talk to him.

Later, in Yeh Hai Chahatein 27 April written update, Preesha orders Yuvraj to do as she says and gets interrupted by Rudra. Rudra asks Preesha if it was all her plan. When Preesha refuses to say anything, he makes her swear on his life. Preesha accepts it was her plan. When Rudra asks her why Preesha did such a thing, she responds that she does not trust Sulochana and Kabir. She then recalls every doubtful event about the two. She then says she took Kabir to Chennai, and the doctor himself claimed Kabir is faking his disability. Rudra asks Preesha to prove her point. Preesha calls the Chennai hospital when a nurse says the doctor is not free. Rudra then says if the doctor had said the same, he would have believed him. Sulochana then cries and says Rudra does not believe her. She says Preesha never trusted her and then accuses Rudra of doubting her. Rudra then says Preesha is his wife and he trusts her as well. Rudra then says he needs to understand why Preesha did such a thing and then he will take any decision.

Kabir and Ahana go missing

On the other hand, Yuvraj goes to talk to Ahana and says he only wants Khurana's property. He enters the room and does not find Ahana. He then goes to find Ahana and meets Sulochana. Yuvraj asks Sulochana if she has seen Ahana. Yuvraj and Sulochana go to find Kabir and Ahana. Sulochana curses Yuvraj. Yuvraj suggests going to Rudra and Preesha to talk about Kabir and Ahana.

Preesha tries to console Rudra when Rudra says he never thought Preesha would do such a thing. Rudra cries and asks Preesha why she is doing all this. Rudra says she is hurting him when Preesha says she is not happy either. She asks him to believe her. Rudra warns Preesha that their relationship would break if Preesha is wrong. She asks him to stay loyal if she proves her point. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

