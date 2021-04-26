Yeh Hai Chahatein 26 April 2021 Full Episode - Sonia Overhears Preesha And Yuvraj Talk

Yeh Hai Chahatein has kept its audience engaged with its continuous twists and turns in the script. In the latest episode, while Yuvraj yells at Preesha for her plan, Sonia hears their conversation. Here is the written update of Yeh Hai Chahatein 26 April 2021 full episode.

Why did Yuvraj marry Ahana?

Yuvraj says he married Ahana just to help Preesha. Preesha then asks Yuvraj to enter the farmhouse from the back door. Yuvraj recalls how he entered the farmhouse and then appeared as a stylist in Kabir and Sulochana's room. He made Kabir unconscious and tied him in the bathroom. He then got dressed in the groom's clothes. Preesha recalls how she saved Yuvraj by stopping Rudra from going to Kabir's room. When Preesha leaves, Yuvraj thinks Preesha does not know what he is up to.

Sharda then asks Preesha about Yuvraj's marriage with Ahana as she understands it was Preesha's plan. She warns Preesha about Yuvraj and says it might come between Preesha and Rudra. Preesha says she will handle Yuvraj as she did everything to save her family.

Yuvraj has another plan in Yeh Hai Chahatein 26 April full episode

Later, in Yeh Hai Chahatein 26 April written update, Ahana cries while Kabir asks Rudra to do something. He pretends to cry and says that he would die without Ahana. Kabir blames Yuvraj and says Yuvraj tied him up in the bathroom. He then recalls how he woke up in the bathroom due to the shower. Ahana then yells at Kabir and asks everyone to discuss her problem. Rudra ensures Ahana he will not let Yuvraj enter their house. Preesha then says he is right but Yuvraj is also not wrong. She says it will take at least six months to end the marriage legally. Ahana cries and says she cannot live with Yuvraj. Preesha tries to make her see sense by telling her that it is not possible to end the marriage legally. Yuvraj then enters the room. He tries to touch Ahana when Rudra asks Yuvraj why he married Ahana. Yuvraj says he did everything to take revenge on Rudra and to live a luxurious life. When Rudra asks him the third reason, Yuvraj says he did it to see Rudra's loser face. Yuvraj then asks everyone to leave the room.

Preesha goes to talk to Yuvraj. She yells at Yuvraj about his behaviour towards Ahana and Rudra. Yuvraj says he did not get anything in return after marrying Ahana. He then says Preesha will have to do what he will say. Sonia hears Preesha and Yuvraj talk about their plan and goes on to reveal the truth to Rudra. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

Promo Image Source: Still from Yeh Hai Chahatein