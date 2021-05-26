Yeh Hai Chahatein 26 May 2021 Full Episode: Yuvraj Plots Plan Against Saransh

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 26 May full episode, Yuvraj plots a plan for Saransh. While the judge says he wants to listen to Saransh's point, Yuvraj tells Sulochana and Mishka he has a plan for Saransh. Here's the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein 26 May 2021 full episode.

Mishka says she is not pregnant

Yuvraj questions Mishka about her pregnancy when Mishka says she is not pregnant. Mishka says she and Kabir love each other, due to which they married each other. Mishka further says Saransh is her brother-in-law's only evidence left, and she will go to any extent to save him. When the judge asks Yuvraj if he has any more questions, Yuvraj says no. The judge says he needs 15 minutes to announce his judgement. As everyone leaves the courtroom, Preesha slaps Sonia. Preesha says Rudra should have left Sonia in the dance bar. Rudra recalls how Sonia gave him water in the forest, due to which he fell asleep.

Saransh reaches the court

The hearing resumes and the judge says Preesha and Rudra are neither good nor bad parents. However, he wants to know Saransh's take on the situation. He says he will ask what Saransh wants the next day. While Rudra and Preesha worry about Saransh, Saransh calls them.

Saransh hugs Preesha and cries. Preesha and Rudra try to console Saransh when Kabir starts convincing Saransh. Kabir says Saransh will live happily with him and Mishka when Saransh pushes him away. Mishka then tries to convince Saransh and makes him remember that he hated Preesha. Mishka tells Saransh Preesha and Rudra will hurt him. Saransh says he wants to live with Preesha and Rudra. As Kabir tries to talk to Saransh, Rudra stops him. Rudra and Kabir start fighting. Yuvraj yells at both of them and stops them.

Yuvraj plots a plan against Saransh

Sulochana and Mishka question Yuvraj for fighting for Rudra and Preesha. Yuvraj says he was working as per his plan. Yuvraj then says he has another plan to change Saransh's decision. Rudra and Preesha discuss how Sonia betrayed them. Rudra loses his calm and starts fighting with Preesha. Sharda stops Rudra and says they should not fight in this situation. Preesha says she is worried about Saransh. Rudra consoles Preesha and says he will not let Saransh go away from them. Saransh receives a call from Yuvraj and goes to room number 301. He goes to the balcony and sees Vasudha blindfolded near a pool. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

