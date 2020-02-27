'Yeh Hai Chahatein' Written Update | Feb 26 : Balraj Gets Angry With Saransh

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19, 2019. Following are the details regarding the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein February 26 written episode

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill Shares An Adorable Picture With Sidharth Shukla, Fans Cannot Keep Calm

The episode starts with Yuvraj and Prisha talking on the phone. He asks her about her decision to move in with Rudra, she tells him that she only did this to make sure Saransh was safe. Prisha also added that she is going to try really hard to get Saransh’s custody back and therefore she needs to be cautious. Prisha then tells Yuvraj to let her do what she is doing, Yuvraj agrees with her and cuts the call.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Feb 26: Kartik & Naira Sneak Into Goenka House

Meanwhile, Bunty meets Rudra and informs him about his marriage with Bubbles. On the other hand, in a different scene, Bubbles too informs Prisha about her marriage with Bunty. Rudra tells Bunty that marriage spoils a person and advises him to not get married.

Prisha on the other scene tells Bubbles that marriage is a beautiful bond and she should get married to the one she loves. Rudra then tells Bunty to not marry at all, but Bunty tells him that he loves her and it is too late as the date has been fixed. Bunty then asks Rudra to attend his marriage. Bubbles too requests Prisha to attend the marriage, to which Prisha gladly agrees.

Also Read | 'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka!' Written Update For Feb 24: Aman Saves Roshni At The Party

Saransh, in the meantime, is at home and is alone, therefore he misses playing with his old friends. He talks to himself saying that he does not have anyone to play with. Mishika and Ahana hear him and tell him that they can help him have some fun. He asks them how they will do it, Ahana tells him that she will teach him to make snow.

She then takes him to a machine and throws papers to create the effect of snow. Saransh is delighted by this and Ahana conspires a devious plan and later offers him some important documents so that Saransh can shred those.

Also Read | Yeh Hai Chahatein February 25 Written Update: Rudraksh Tortures Prisha

Mishika gets shocked and tells her that those papers were important ones. Ahana tells Mishika that she has a copy in her laptop, but is giving him papers so that Balraj notices and gets furious on him and throws him out. Balraj comes and notices that his documents are being shredded, he gets furious and goes to raise his hand against Saransh.

Saransh calls out to Rudra; however, Prisha enters the house hearing the commotion. She asks what happened and Balraj tells her that Saransh shredded documents worth crores. Saransh tells Balraj that he did this because Ahana gave him the papers.

Ahana is called by Balraj and she denies giving any papers to Saransh. However, the people from the Child Care Service come along and inquire if a child is being made to household work. Rudra too arrives there upon hearing the commotion. He immediately hugs Prisha and Saransh and whispers to Prisha that he is acting. Rudra tells her that if she does not act like him they will take Saransh away. They somehow manage to handle the situation but later find out that Vasu and Gopal had called them.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.