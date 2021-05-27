Yeh Hai Chahatein 27 May 2021 Full Episode: Saransh Announces His Decision

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 27 May full episode Saransh announces he wants to live with Kabir and Mishka. While Saransh learns that Vasudha has been kidnapped, he remains quiet to save her life. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein 27 May 2021 full episode.

A masked man tries to kill Vasudha

Saransh finds Vasudha tied up near a swimming pool. He asks Vasudha not to take a step forward. He then and sees a masked man coming towards Vasudha. The masked man throws Vasudha in the pool and tries to kill her. Saransh yells as he is worried. He pleads with the masked man to leave Vasudha as she does not know swimming.

He then tries to call Preesha and Rudra but finds the room's door locked. He returns to the balcony and requests the masked man to leave Vasudha. The masked man leaves Vasudha. Saransh finds his door unlocked. He runs to the swimming pool but cannot find Vasudha. He receives a call from his blackmailer who asks him to hide this from Preesha and Rudra.

Saransh goes running towards Preesha. He asks her about Vasudha when Preesha says she must be in her room. Saransh asks Preesha to call her. Preesha calls Vasudha and finds out that she has left for Chennai as Gopal's mother is not well. Saransh wonders what is happening as he just saw Vasudha.

Kabir reveals he was the masked man who tried to kill Vasudha. He tells his allies that he had tied up Vasudha in a room. Mishka recalls how she fooled Preesha by posing as Vasudha on the call. Yuvraj recalls how he used a voice modulator and changed his voice to call Saransh. Yuvraj calls Saransh and tells him to choose Kabir and Mishka in the court. He sends Saransh a photo of Vasudha tied up and says he will kill Vasudha if Saransh did not choose Kabir and Mishka.

Saransh announces his decision

The next day, Saransh tells Preesha that he wants to live with her and Rudra. He recalls how the blackmailer has Vasudha and cries while hugging Preesha. At the court, Rudra consoles Saransh and ensures him that he will live with him and Preesha. Saransh receives a message from the blackmailer. When Yuvraj calls Saransh to the witness box, Sunny takes his phone. Saransh declares he wants to live with Mishka and Kabir.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.