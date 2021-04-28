'Yeh Hai Chahatein' 28 April 2021 Full Episode: Yuvraj Offers Unexpected Help To Sulochana

The popular show Yeh Hai Chahtein becomes more thrilling as Kabir and Ahana go missing. While Yuvraj offers a deal to Sulochana, Preesha calls Dr Swami in front of Rudra. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein 28 April 2021 full episode.

Rudra accuses Preesha as Kabir and Ahana runaway

At the beginning of Yeh Hai Chahatein 28 April full episode, Saransh asks Rudra to play with him when he asks them if Preesha and Rudra fight. Preesha lies to Saransh and says they were playing a prank on him. Sulochana calls Rudra and Preesha as she looks for Kabir and Ahana. Sulochana cries and says Kabir is missing. Yuvraj says Ahana is also missing. Mishka comes running and says Ahana and Kabir ran away leaving a letter. They blame Preesha in the letter. Sulochana cries and says she is unlucky. Yuvraj also shouts in worry. Sulochana blames Preesha when Rudra tries to console her. Rudra also blames Preesha and says he would never forgive her.

Yuvraj offers unexpected help to Sulochana

Sulochana receives a voice message from Kabir in which he apologises to Sulochana. Yuvraj offers Sulochana a deal. He says he can stop Dr Swami from revealing the truth to Rudra. Sulochana agrees. On the other hand, Preesha receives a call from Dr Swami. She asks him to reveal the truth to Rudra and takes the phone to Rudra. Rudra asks Preesha to put the phone on speaker when Dr Swami asks Preesha what does he know about Kabir. Dr Swami says Kabir was handicapped when Preesha gets worried. She asks him to speak the truth when Dr Swami claims Preesha is lying. Rudra gets furious and breaks Preesha's phone. Rudra asks Preesha to leave and go to her parent's place.

Preesha leaves

Later, Sharda tries to convince Rudra when he says he had warned Preesha earlier. When Sharda yells at Rudra, Sulochana asks Sharda to stop defending Preesha. Sharda says Preesha is never wrong when Sulochana questions her about Preesha. She accuses Preesha and then asks Sharda to leave as well. Sharda says it is her house and she will never leave it. Preesha shouts at Sulochana and asks Sharda to stop. She leaves saying Rudra will understand her someday. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

