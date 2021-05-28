Yeh Hai Chahatein 28 May 2021 Full Episode: Rudra And Preesha Get Arrested

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 28 May full episode, the police arrest Rudra and Preesha. While Saransh chooses Mishka and Kabir as his parents, Rudra and Preesha go to jail. Here's the write update for Yeh Hai Chahatein 28 May 2021 full episode.

Rudra fights in the court

Saransh announces he wants to live with Kabir and Mishka. Preesha asks Saransh if he does not want to live with her and Rudra. The judge asks Preesha and Rudra to sit when Rudra tries to beat Kabir. Mishka tells the judge Rudra has anger issues. The judge announces his decision and says Saransh's custody goes to Mishka and Kabir. The judge also punishes Rudra and Preesha and asks the police to arrest them for one night. Saransh cries when Preesha and Rudra ask him to tell the truth. Mishka and Kabir take Saransh.

Rudra and Preesha get arrested

Yuvraj tells Rudra they cannot appeal in court for Saransh's custody due to Rudra's behaviour. As Mishka and Kabir take Saransh, Preesha tries to talk to Saransh. Mishka warns Preesha to stay away from Saransh. Rudra fights with the police when the police beat him. The police take Preesha and Rudra to jail.

Preesha cries in the jail when Rudra tries to console her. Saransh cries over Rudra and Preesha while looking at their family picture. Mishka brings Saransh lunch when Saransh refuses to eat. Rudra realises how Preesha was right about Kabir. Rudra ensures Preesha that he will bring Saransh back. Preesha thinks about why Saransh chose Mishka and Kabir. Rudra says he will find out who blackmailed Saransh.

Rudra and Preesha return to the resort

Sulochana, Kabir, and Yuvraj celebrate their win in the court. Mishka enters and tells them how Saransh is not eating anything. She then asks about Vasudha when Yuvraj says he had everything planned already. Kabir tells everyone he left Vasudha in the middle of nowhere. The next day, Rudra and Preesha return to the resort. They ask Sharda about Saransh when Sharda tells them Saransh was with Mishka and Kabir for the whole night. Rudra says they should go and meet Saransh. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.