Yeh Hai Chahatein 29 April 2021 Full Episode Written Update: Sonia Tries To Console Rudra

The show Yeh Hai Chahatein takes a major twist when Rudra asks Preesha to leave. While Sharda tries to stop Preesha, Rudra seeks emotional support from Sonia. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein 29 April 2021 full episode.

Yuvraj narrates his plan to Sulochana

Mishka and Sulochana wonder why Ahana and Kabir ran away when Mishka reminds Sulochana about her part in the property. Sulochana asks Mishka to calm down and says she is planning something. Sulochana celebrates as Preesha is leaving. Yuvraj asks Sulochana if she wants to shake hands with him when Sulochana agrees. She asks how he convinced the doctor. Yuvraj recalls that he called Dr Swami to record his voice and then called Preesha. He pretended to be Dr Swami and lied to Preesha. Sulochana says now she understood why Rudra hates Yuvraj.

On the other hand, Preesha cries as she packs her bags. Sharda tries to stop Preesha when Preesha says she has no other way. Sharda says she had warned Preesha earlier about the circumstances when Preesha says she could not let Sulochana and Kabir win with their cruel intentions. Sharda asks why Dr Swami lied to Rudra when Preesha says Sulochana and Kabir must have done something. Sharda asks Preesha to talk to Rudra when Preesha says he will not talk to her.

Sonia tries to console Rudra in Yeh Hai Chahatein 29 April episode

Rudra tries to relieve his anger by punching a punching bag. Sonia tries to stop Rudra and stands between Rudra and the punching bag. Sonia tries to console Rudra. Seeing Rudra's hand bleeding, Sonia ties her scarf around his hand. She says she will never leave Rudra alone. She asks Rudra to share his problems with her. Rudra cries and hugs Sonia.

Preesha cries and says she will have to stay away from Rudra until she finds a piece of evidence. Rudra then leaves as Sulochana comes to talk to Sonia. She teases Sonia when Sonia pretends she is upset. Sulochana says she will let Sonia get closer to Rudra and warns her she should not let Rudra go back to Preesha.

Preesha decides to leave

Rudra enters the room where Preesha packs her bags. Rudra thinks he loves Preesha, but she did hurt him. Preesha decides she will go only to prove Sulochana and Kabir wrong. Preesha then stumbles as Rudra catches her. Saransh enters the room and asks if they are going somewhere. Preesha says she and Saransh are going to Preesha's parents. Saransh asks Rudra and Preesha if they fought when Rudra says no. As Preesha leaves, Sharda tries to stop her. Preesha says she has to go when Sulochana says she has to leave. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

Promo image source: Still from Yeh Hai Chahatein