'Yeh Hai Chahatein' 29 May 2021 Full Episode Written Update: Saransh Reveals The Truth

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 29 May full episode: Saransh reveals the truth. While Kabir and Mishka do not let Rudra and Preesha meet Saransh, Vasudha returns home. Here's the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein 29 May 2021 full episode.

Kabir and Mishka stop Rudra and Preesha from meeting Saransh

Rudra and Preesha go to Kabir and Mishka when some bodyguards stop them. Rudra calls Kabir and Saransh. When Saransh runs to meet Rudra and Preesha, Mishka yells at him to stop him. Kabir and Mishka refrain Rudra and Preesha from meeting Saransh. Kabir says Saransh is his child now when Preesha says they will meet Saransh. Kabir hands over a restraining order from the court to Rudra. Yuvraj stops Rudra from fighting against Kabir. Rudra warns Kabir and says he will take away Saransh from him.

Vasudha returns home

Vasudha returns to the resort and goes to Rudra and Preesha. She tells them how she got kidnapped and was locked in a room. When Preesha asks Vasudha about her phone call, Vasudha tells her how someone kidnapped her and tried to kill her. She also tells them how the kidnappers gave her an injection to make her unconscious.

Preesha takes Vasudha to her room. Saransh comes to the room and hugs Vasudha. Saransh says he was frightened to see her in the pool. Saransh tells them how he received a call from a blackmailer who asked him to choose Mishka and Kabir. Preesha cries and says she knew Saransh could never pick anyone else other than her and Rudra. Rudra tells Saransh he can relax. Rudra then asks Saransh about the blackmailer when Saransh tells him that the kidnapper sent him Vasudha's photo.

Mishka threatens Saransh

Mishka tells everyone that Saransh is not in his room. Kabir worries about Saransh's phone when Yuvraj tells them how Sunny deleted Yuvraj's messages from Saransh's phone. Saransh cannot find photos on his phone. When Vasudha asks who could blackmail Saransh, Rudra says Kabir must have done all this. When Rudra gets furious, Preesha calms him down. Rudra says he will go to the Supreme Court for Saransh's custody.

The next day, Mishka brings Saransh food. Mishka says she and Kabir are his parents. When Saransh revolts against Mishka, Mishka slaps him. She also warns him about Vasudha. Saransh cries for Preesha and starts eating. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

