Yeh Hai Chahatein continues to keep its audience engaged with continuous twists and turns in the story. While a kid named Sunny claims to be Rudra's son, the Khurana family wonders who Sunny is. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein 3 May 2021 full episode.

A kid named Sunny claims to be Rudra's son

Vasudha asks Preesha about Sulochana and Kabir's behaviour. She also asks what has happened in their family when Preesha says she is telling her everything. Sunny arrives at the Khurana farmhouse and meets Rudra. Sunny says he has come to meet Rudra and claims he is Rudra's son. Sunny gives Rudra a letter and says his mother has given it to him. Rudra reads the letter which says Sunny is Rudra's child. Sunny's mother also wrote how she met Rudra at a party. She also says she has sent Sunny to him as she is suffering from an illness.

Later, Rudra recalls how he drank liquor for the first time at a friend's party. He then cannot memorise what happened next at the party. Sunny asks Rudra if he remembers who his mother is. Rudra refuses and says he cannot remember. Sunny cries and says he will not tell Rudra about his mother. Rudra asks Sunny to stop crying and takes him into the house.

Sunny meets the Khuranas

Vasudha says she cannot believe what is happening with Preesha. She also says Preesha is wrong and asks her to understand. When Preesha says she cannot trust Sulochana and Kabir, Vasudha asks her to find proof against them but first makeup with Rudra. Rudra takes Sulochana and Sharda to Sunny. Rudra introduces Sunny as Sunny Kharbanda. Rudra recalls how he had asked Sunny to lie with him to the family. He also recalls that Rudra promised him to ask for anything in return to lie to the Khuranas.

Sunny and Saransh fight

Back from the flashback, Rudra says Sunny is his friend, Ravi Kharbanda's son. Sharda says she has never heard of Ravi when Sulochana asks her to stop questioning. Sunny asks Sharda for food. When Sarda brings Sunny food, Saransh stops her and takes the milkshake. Sunny fights with Saransh for the milkshake when Preesha comes to stop them. Sunny claims he had asked Sharda to make the milkshake. When Preesha asks who Sunny is, Rudra says he is his friend's son. Rudra then asks Saransh to behave nicely and give Sunny the milkshake. Preesha worries about Saransh and wonders who Sunny is.

Rudra takes Sunny to his room. Sunny asks Rudra for an electronic helicopter. Rudra says he will get Sunny a helicopter. Rudra then calls his friend Bunty and asks him about the party. Bunty says Rudra there were three girls at the party and asks him to talk to all three of them. Rudra calls Rekha who talks to him normally. Rudra then calls Simran who says she is in Canada. He then thinks only Reema is left. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

Promo Image Source: Still from Yeh Hai Chahatein