Yeh Hai Chahatein 30 April 2021 Full Episode Written Update: Rudra Takes Sonia To A Party

In Yeh Hai Chahatein's latest episode, Rudra asks Preesha to leave the house while Preesha has to stay due to the curfew. Rudra then takes Sonia out for a party. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein 30 April 2021 full episode.

Preesha stays at the farmhouse

Sharda asks Preesha to stay when Mishka informs her she cannot go due to the curfew. Sharda and Saransh cheer in joy. Preesha ensures Rudra she will live in a different room. Yuvraj overhears them and thinks he will take advantage of the situation. Sulochana frowns upon Preesha when Yuvraj asks her to calm down. Yuvraj informs her that Preesha and Rudra will not stay in the same room. Yuvraj warns Sulochana about Preesha and Rudra as they always resolve their fights when Sulochana says she will not let this happen. Sulochana says she has Sonia, who can come between Rudra and Preesha.

Rudra takes Sonia to a party

Rudra and Preesha cry for each other and the situation. Preesha unpacks her bags when Saransh asks if they will live in a different room. Preesha says Rudra has to practise with Sonia in their room. Saransh asks Preesha if she has fought with Rudra. When he insists, Preesha tells him the truth. Saransh asks how she will make up with Rudra. Preesha asks Saransh for his help and tells him to ask Rudra for both of his parents to sleep with him. Saransh goes to Rudra's room and finds him leaving for a party with Sonia.

Sulochana and Yuvraj plot a plan against Preesha and Rudra

Sulochana goes to Yuvraj and says Sonia is going to a party with Rudra. Yuvraj suggests to Sulochana that they should think of something to separate Rudra and Preesha. Sulochana suggests they should find out something about their past. Yuvraj says Preesha has a crystal clear past when Sulochana says Rudra might have done something. She asks Yuvraj to go to the party at which Rudra had gone. She also informs him that it is a mascarade party. Rudra and Sonia reach the party. Rudra's friends greet him when Rudra introduces them to Sonia.

Later, in Yeh Hai Chahatein 30 April written update, when Preesha asks Saransh if he had talked to Rudra, Saransh lies to Preesha. When Preesha says she knows Saransh is lying, Saransh reveals the truth. Saransh gets afraid and asks if Rudra will leave them. Preesha ensures Saransh Rudra will never do such a thing. She then thinks Rudra should not have done this to Saransh. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

Promo Image Source: Still from Yeh Hai Chahatein