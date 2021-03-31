Yeh Hai Chahatein 31 March 2021 Full Episode Update: Preesha's Plan Fails Due To Sulochana

Popular Indian television show Yeh Hai Chahatein takes an interesting turn as Preesha and Mishka team-up. Rudra gives gifts to Kabir before playing Holi while Preesha mixes bhang in Kabir's Thandai. Here are the written updates of Yeh Hai Chahatein 31 march 2021 full episode.

Khurana's Holi celebration in Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode

Rudra and Preesha share a romantic moment in their room. Rudra says that he will colour Preesha on Holi. Saransh interrupts Rudra and Preesha as they share their romantic moment. The next morning Sharda and Sulochana wish Holi to each other. Sulochana looks for Rudra as Rudra comes with everyone. Rudra looks for Preesha to colour her when he sees Sonia and wishes her Holi with colours. Rudra asks Sonia to colour him as well when Saransh calls him. Sonia says that she wanted Rudra to colour her first.

Preesha's plan fails in Yeh Hai Chahatein 31 march full episode episode

Rudra asks everyone to gather as he gifts a car to Kabir. He also gifts him a new wheelchair. Kabir acts emotional seeing the gifts and thanks Rudra. Rudra and Kabir hug each other when Sulochana acts emotionally. Preesha wishes Rudra finds out about Sulochana and Kabir. Preesha then goes to the kitchen and adds Bhang to Kabir's Thandai. She takes the glasses out when Sulochana interrupts her. Sulochana takes the tray from Preesha's hand and says she will add dry fruits to the Thandai. All the family members dance while celebrating Holi, Preesha takes the tray of Thandai from a waiter's hands. She remembers that the pink coloured glass has Bhang in it and gives it to Kabir.

Later, in Yeh Hai Chahatein 31 march written update, Mishka and Preesha think that Kabir is not feeling anything after having Bhang when Sharda asks to play her song. Preesha and Mishka understand that Sharda is the one who had Bhang. Rudra asks Preesha why Sharda is dancing when Preesha informs him that Sharda drank Bhaang. Rudra and Preesha hear two women talking ill about Sharda. Preesha and Kabir yell at the two women and goes dancing with Sharda. Sharda feels dizzy when Preesha and Mishka take Sharda to her room. Sulochana tells Kabir that she changed the glasses as she saw Preesha adding Bhang to Thandai. Kabir says Preesha is very clever as he never thought she could do such a thing. Kabir asks Sulochana to be careful about Preesha.

