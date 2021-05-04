Yeh Hai Chahatein 4 May 2021 Full Episode: Preesha Overhears Rudra & Sunny's Conversation

The StarPlus show, Yeh Hai Chahatein takes a major turn when a kid named Sunny claims to be Rudra's son. While Preesha goes to convince Rudra to talk to her, Sunny tells her that he is Rudra's son. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein 4 May 2021 full episode.

Rudra shouts at Preesha

Sharda and Vasudha ask Preesha if she tried to talk to Rudra and ask him to talk to her. Preesha says Rudra was busy with Sunny, which is why she did not go to talk to Rudra. On the other hand, when Rudra is about to call Reema, Preesha enters his room with lunch in her hands. She tries to convince Rudra when Rudra yells at her. He then asks her to leave the room. Yuvraj sees Preesha crying and thinks his plan is working. Saransh then asks Preesha if he can eat lunch. Preesha then thinks she should take lunch for Sunny as well. Rudra cannot contact Reema and thinks only Sunny can help him.

Preesha overhears Sunny and Rudra's conversation

Yuvraj informs Sulochana that he saw Preesha crying as she and Rudra fought. Yuvraj also says something huge is going to happen in Rudra's life. Rudra asks Sunny about his mother. He tries to convince Sunny and asks if his mother's name is Reema. Sunny asks if he should tell everyone the truth when Preesha enters his room. Preesha asks Sunny about his truth when he says Rudra is his father. Preesha asks Rudra if he is his father when Sunny says Rudra behaves like his father. Sunny complains about Rudra and says he always shouts at him.

The Khuranas reach Goa

The Khuranas arrive at Goa. Sulochana asks Rudra to find Ahana and Kabir. Rudra asks them to calm down. When Preesha asks the staff to put her and Rudra's luggage in the same room, Rudra interrupts and says they will stay in different rooms. Rudra receives a call from his investigator who informs him about Kabir and Ahana. Rudra goes to bring Kabir and Ahana. He reaches a restaurant and sees Kabir and Ahana sitting at a table. When he calls Kabir, they both run away. Rudra returns home where Preesha waits for him. Sunny asks Rudra to go into the swimming pool with him. Sonia asks Sunny where he is going when she says she also wants to go into the swimming pool. Rudra also asks Saransh to go into the swimming pool.

Later, in Yeh Hai Chahatein 4 May written update, Rudra, Sonia, Saransh, and Sunny play in the swimming pool when Sulochana asks Rudra about Kabir and Ahana. Sonia tries to get closer to Rudra when Preesha sees them. Preesha gets furious. Saransh asks Preesha to play with them. Sonia again tries to come closer to Rudra when Preesha leaves saying they are enjoying better without her. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

Promo Image Source: Still from Yeh Hai Chahatein