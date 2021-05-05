'Yeh Hai Chahatein' 5 May 2021 Full Episode Written Update: Sharda Overhears Rudra & Sunny

The StarPlus show, Yeh Hai Chahatein takes a massive turn as Rudra finds he has a son named Sunny. While Sharda overhears Rudra and Sunny's conversation, Sunny reveals to Sharda that he is Rudra's son. Here is the written update of Yeh Hai Chahatein 5 May 2021 full episode.

Preesha gets suspicious about Sunny

Sulochana praises Sonia for getting closer to Rudra and asks her to do the same even more. She then asks Yuvraj about his plan when Yuvraj asks her to wait. On the other hand, Sunny gets scared in his sleep and goes to Rudra. When Saransh laughs at Sunny, Rudra asks him to apologise. Rudra then says Sunny should sleep with him and Saransh.

The next day, Preesha cries while sitting near a fountain. Sharda brings coffee for herself and Preesha and asks why she was upset. Preesha then tells Sharda how Sonia was getting closer to Rudra. Sharda then asks Preesha to end her fight with Rudra. As Preesha stands, she sees how Sunny is sleeping with Rudra. Sharda says Rudra is an emotional person, which is why he is taking care of Sunny.

Sharda overhears Rudra and Sunny's conversation

Rudra brings toys and an electronic helicopter for Sunny. Rudra then asks Sunny about his mother. Sunny calls Rudra selfish and says he will not tell him. Sunny then says Rudra is his father, and he does not even know who his mother is. Sharda overhears Rudra and Sunny's conversation. Sharda gets shocked and asks Rudra if he is Sunny's father. Sunny then tells Sharda that he is Rudra's son and Rudra has been lying about him.

Sharda thinks Sunny's truth might ruin Rudra and Peesha's relationship. She then convinces Sunny to keep it a secret. Sharda then takes Rudra and asks him about Sunny. Rudra says he does not even know who Sunny's mother is. Sharda worries about Preesha when Rudra tells her about the party. He then says he could not reach Reema and Sunny is also not revealing the truth. Sharda asks Rudra to find out about Reema. Rudra then asks Sharda to keep it a secret.

Later, Saransh asks Sunny about his electronic helicopter when Sunny tells him that Rudra had brought it for him. Saransh cries when Preesha asks Saransh why he was crying. Saransh complains about the helicopter when Preesha consoles him. She tries to convince Saransh and takes him to Sunny. Preesha asks Sunny to share his helicopter with Saransh to which Sunny agrees.

Sharda worries about Rudra and Sunny when Preesha asks Sharda what has happened. Sharda says she was worried about Ahana. Preesha then asks Sharda about Sunny and asks her about Rudra's friend. Preesha then tells Sharda how Rudra brought expensive toys for Sunny when Sharda lies to her and says she should not think too much about Sunny. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN