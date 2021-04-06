Yeh Hai Chahatein 6 April 2021 Full Episode; Preesha Arranges Money To Save Rudra

The popular television show Yeh Hai Chahatein saw a major twist as Rudra gets kidnapped. Preesha receives a call from Rudra's kidnapper and arranges money. Here are the written updates for Yeh Hai Chahatein 6 April 2021 full episode

Rudra gets kidnapped

Sharda worries about Rudra when Preesha asks her about her tension. Sharda tells Preesha that Rudra was about to come in the evening. Sharda then tells Preesha that Rudra did not board the flight. Ahana comes to Sharda and Preesha with Mishka on the phone. Mishka tells Ahana that police had found Rudra's car and Rudra is missing. Mishka then tells police had found Rudra's wallet and phone in the car. Sulochana acts worried when Preesha says they need to move to Delhi immediately. Kabir and Sulochana celebrate Rudra's kidnapping.

Kidnapper asks for money in Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode

The next morning, everyone reaches Delhi. Preesha's father congratulates Sulochana for Kabir. Saransh comes running and asks for Rudra. Preesha sends Saransh inside. Preesha says Rudra must have been kidnapped. Preesha's father advises going to the police when Preesha says she has not received any phone from the kidnapper. Kabir asks the kidnapper named CC to call Preesha. When Preesha is about to call the police, Preesha receives a call from CC. CC asks for Rs. 10 crores to release Rudra. When the kidnaper hangs the call, Preesha informs everyone he has asked for Rs. 10 crores. Sulochana cries and asks Preesha to save Rudra. Preesha asks Sharda to call the bank for money. Preesha, Sharda, and Ahana leave for the bank.

Mahima plans against Rudra

Later, in Yeh Hai Chahatein 6 April written update, CC asks his team member Jerry to look after Rudra. Jerry then leaves to meet and propose to his girlfriend and asks Bunty to look after Rudra. Preesha goes to the police and informs them about the kidnapper. The police officer asks Preesha to inform them about everything when Preesha asks to keep everything confidential. Jerry goes to meet his girlfriend Maria in jail. He proposes to Maria and Maria says 'yes'. Maria tells Jerry about her best friend in Jail and goes to call her. Jerry sees Mahima in jail and asks her if she is the one who tried to take Rudraksh Khurana's property. He then informs her he and his boss CC has kidnapped Rudra. Jerry informs he will get Rs 50 lacs. Mahima offers him Rs 10 crores and immediate marriage with Maria as per her plan.

At home, Preesha is worried about Rudra. Sharda asks Preesha if they have collected Rs. 10 crores. Preesha informs Sharda they have got Rs. 8 crores. Sharda then says they have over Rs. 2 crores in the locker. Sharda asks Sulchana for the keys. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein 6 April full episode.

