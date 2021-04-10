'Yeh Hai Chahatein' April 10 Written Update: Preesha Tries To Rescue Rudra

The television show Yeh Hai Chahatein took a turn when Sharda reassures Preesha about Rudra. Preesha is trying hard to keep Saransh safe and at the same time rescue Rudra from the kidnappers. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein 10 April 2021 full episode.

Inspector steps in to help Preesha

Rudra’s kidnapping is still a major cause of concern for the entire family. Sharda offers the aarti to Preesha during the pooja. She also reassures Preesha that she will soon reunite with Rudra. Preesha tells Sharda that she is planning to drop off Saransh at her parents' place to keep him safe. Just then she receives a call from the inspector stating that he has a plan that could keep both Rudra and Saransh safe. Preesha is hesitant at first to involve Saransh in the inspector’s plan but at Sharda’s insistence, she agrees to go to the police station and listen to the plan.

Preesha agrees to Inspector’s plan

When Preesha reaches the police station, the inspector lets her know that they will involve a different kid in this plan. He continues and reveals that this new kid will dress up as Saransh and will help with the plan. Preesha says she is not ready to risk another kid’s life but the inspector assures her that the kid has done such missions before and is an expert in the matter. Soon Preesha receives a call from the kidnappers and they demand her to reach a particular address with Saransh and the money. The inspector lets her know that they will be present on the spot and will take care of the situation.

Mahima, Maria, and Jerry reach the location

Mahima, Maria, and Jerry are ready to execute their plan. Soon Preesha reaches the given address with Saransh and the kid. The moment the trio notices Preesha, Jerry checks on them through binoculars. Jerry notices Preesha and Saransh and orders Maria to tell Preesha to send Saransh with the money. But Preesha tells them to show Rudra first. But the three refuse. Soon, Preesha steps out of the car but with the new kid instead.

Mahima asks Jerry to bring Saransh and the money. Jerry steps out and walks towards Preesha but she still insists he shows Rudra first. Jerry points a gun at her and threatens her if she does not drop the bag of money, she won't be able to see Rudra again. Just then, CC’s goons shoot at Jerry and so does the police. Panic erupts as Jerry falls to the ground. Maria wants to help him but Mahima stops her. Since she is at the wheel, she drives away with Maria. CC’s goons also escape at the same time. Soon the inspector rushes towards Preesha to check on her. When Preesha rushes back to the car, she sees Saransh has been kidnapped by the kidnappers.

Image Credit: A still from Yeh Hai Chahatein