'Yeh Hai Chahatein' April 12 Spoiler: Mahima And CC Makes A Deal

Yeh Hai Chahatein spoiler alert! The popular television show Yeh Hai Chahatein takes a major twist as Saransh goes missing. CC kidnaps Saransh and makes a new deal with Mahima. Here are the written updates of the Yeh Hai Chahatein April 12 episode with its spoiler.

Yeh Hai Chahatein April 12 spoiler

Preesha looks for Saransh as he goes missing. She thinks if the kidnapper has taken him when the police inspector reaches Preesha. When Preesha panics, the inspector says she is overthinking. Preesha yells at the inspector and blames the police. Preesha cries and says Mahima must have done this. Preesha loses her consciousness.

On the other hand, CC keeps Saransh tied up. One of the kidnappers asks CC what he will do with Saransh. CC first jokes around and then says he will get Rudra in exchange for Saransh. He also says if the new kidnapper does not contact him, he will kill Saransh.

Kabir and Sulochana help CC

Maria cries for Jerry when Mahima yells at her. Mahima says they could have been caught by the police. Mahima then shouts at Maria and says she should thank her for saving her life. Mahima cannot understand who the other goons were when Maria says it must have been CC. Maria blames Mahima for putting Jerry in trouble. In the hospital, Preesha gains consciousness and cries for Saransh. Sharda consoles Preesha as the inspector narrates the incident to Sharda. Preesha says nobody knew about their plan, not even Sharda.

Kabir and Sulochana wait for CC's call. Kabir calls CC and CC says he has Saransh tied up. CC and Kabir recall that Sulochana heard Preesha and Sharda talk about the new kidnapper's demand. Sulochana tells Kabir when Kabir calls CC. The next day Preesha leaves for the police station, and Kabir follows her. Kabir then informs Preesha about the inspector's plan. CC carefully kidnaps Saransh. Back in present, Kabir asks about the new kidnapper to which CC says he does not know.

CC and Mahima's new deal

CC calls Maria and tells her that Jerry is with the police. CC then says he cannot save Jerry but in return asks about the new kidnapper. Maria cries and gives the phone to Mahima. CC says he wants Rudra when Mahima asks him for something in exchange. CC tells her he has Saransh. Mahima makes a deal with CC for Saransh in exchange for Rudra. In the hospital, Preesha becomes restless. A nurse informs the inspector that Jerry is critical. When the nurse says there is no doctor present in the hospital for Jerry's surgery, Preesha says she would do it.

Yeh Hai Chahatein cast Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles. The show airs on StarPlus. The latest episodes of the show are also available on Disney+ Hotstar.