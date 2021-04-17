'Yeh Hai Chahatein' April 17 Full Episode: Rudra Finalises Ahana And Kabir's Wedding

The popular TV show takes a major twist as Mahima runs away. While Rudra fixes Ahana and Kabir's wedding, Preesha tries to postpone it. Here are the written updates of Yeh Hai Chahatein 17 April 2021 full episode.

Mahima escapes in Yeh Hai Chahatein 17 April episode

Preesha thanks the police inspector when the inspector receives a call from a constable. The constable informs the inspector that Mahima escaped saying she wanted to go to the washroom. The inspector informs Preesha about Mahima's escape and assures her they will find Mahima. The inspector drops Rudra, Saransh and Preesha home.

At home, Sharda cries seeing Rudra. Ahana apologises to Preesha while Sulochana acts of crying. Sulochana wonders if Rudra knows about their plan. She asks Rudra when Rudra says it was Mahima's plan. He informs Mahima also killed CC while Kabir and Sulochana think they are safe now. Everyone leaves leaving behind Rudra and Preesha. Preesha and Rudra share a romantic moment.

Rudra finalises Ahana and Kabir's wedding

On the other hand, Mahima gets her passport and says she will come back soon. The next morning, Rudra calls a priest to fix Ahana and Kabir's marriage. The priest says they can get married after two days. When Sharda asks for the next date, the priest says the next date is after six months. Rudra says the wedding will take place after two days only when Preesha asks him to postpone it. Preesha gets worried about exposing Kabir. Mishka asks Preesha how she would stop the marriage. She then blames Preesha for ruining the situation.

Later, in Yeh Hai Chahatein 17 April written update, Ahana sees Mishka yell at Preesha and goes to talk to her. Ahana asks Mishka why she was upset with Preesha. Mishka says she is upset with Ahana and asks her why she is marrying Kabir. Ahana reveals her and Kabir's plan to take the Khurana empire. She says they have nothing from the Khurana's property. She further explains that she will take the legal custody of Saransh along with Kabir and take the entire property of the Khuranas. Ahana asks Mishka to keep her plan a secret.

Preesha talks over the phone saying there is no venue available at such short notice. When Rudra asks what would they do, Preesha says they should plan the wedding after six months. Sharda supports Preesha. Sulochana and Kabir enters. Sulochana says she cannot wait to see her son get married. She further says they do not need to invite dignitaries as they were not there throughout their life. She says she only needs her loved ones at the wedding. Ahana agrees with Sulochana. Rudra finalises the wedding and says they can plan the marriage at their farmhouse. Preesha interrupts saying they cannot plan the wedding within two days to which Sulochana says everything is possible. Rudra convinces Preesha and asks everyone to get ready to leave for the farmhouse. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

