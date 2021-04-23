'Yeh Hai Chahatein' April 22, 2021 Full Episode: Alisha Betrays Preesha At The Last Minute

Yeh Hai Chahatein is a popular Hindi serial that revolves around the life of Rudra and Preesha. In the previous episode of the show, Preesha was trying to expose Kabir, who is not a loyal man for Ahana. In the Yeh Hai Chahatein 22 April written update, find out how Preesha's plan works out in front of the family.

Yeh Hai Chahatein 22 April 2021 full episode

Kabir almost gets caught

The episode begins with Kabir taking Alisha to his room. He starts flirting and getting close to her when she says she needs the charger first. She tactfully messages Preesha that their plan is working out and Kabir is making a move on her. Preesha, on the other hand, gets a cake for Ahana and Kabir and asks Ahana to cut the cake right away. Since Kabir is missing from the party, she somehow manages to act like she is looking for him and asks Rudra to join her in the hunt. Ahana also offers to go to Kabir’s room with them.

Ahana, Rudra, and Preesha walk in on Kabir and Alisha as they are cosying up in the room. Ahana loses her mind and lashes out at him, questioning what he has been up to here. Sulochna joins the scene as soon as possible and starts yelling at Kabir for his actions. She also tells him that he is humiliating her in front of the family.

Alisha betrays Preesha

Alisha suddenly interrupts and tells them that Kabir was only helping her charge her phone and nothing else. She states that they are like siblings and nothing of this sort could happen between them. She says that she was experiencing some eye irritation which is why Kabir was in such close proximity to her.

Alisha turns on Preesha and apologizes for not being able to pull off the given task. Everyone starts questioning Preesha and it is revealed that she had called Alisha to seduce Kabir and break the marriage off. Everyone is shocked and disgusted at Preesha’s actions and she has no explanation to give on her part. Sulochna decides to take it one notch further and starts an emotional drama. She feels like her dignity has been stripped off and threatens Rudra saying she should leave the family so that Pressha is finally happy. Kabir also joins the act and acts like he has been accused unnecessary. Rudhra pleads them to stay back and not take such a harsh step.

Preesha makes up a lie

Alisha returns the money to Preesha and walks away from there. Rudra is furious at Preesha and asks her why she was trying to defame his mother and brother. He asks her to apologize right away. Sharda walks into the room right then and Preesha starts laughing randomly. She then makes up a lie that she only wanted to test Kabir’s loyalty as she wanted to be sure that he is the right man for Ahana. Sharda also acts along and tells them that she was also a part of the act. She says she can apologize to Kabir if he wants it. Rudra says there is no need for that and asks Sulochna to relax as nobody is blaming her for anything. He also apologizes to Preesha for accusing her without knowing the entire story. Preesha says it is fine and they decide to head out and cut the cake to celebrate Ahana and Kabir’s wedding.

Preesha is determined

The celebrations are bang on and Preesha approaches Sharda. She tells her that she wanted to expose Kabir but when the tables turned, she had to take her name to save herself. Sharda says that is fine and she only wants Rudra to find the truth. Preesha is determined about it and tells her that the truth will be out at any cost. She receives an emergency call from the hospital and she leaves.

Ahana takes Kabir to a corner and asks him to control himself if he wants their plan to work out. She says he cannot fool her as she is well-versed with his actions. She warns him to control and leaves the place. Sulochna slaps Kabir across his face for his stupidity. She also tells him that they have a new member in their team, which is Sonia.

