'Yeh Hai Chahatein' April 23, 2021 Written Update: Prisha And Rudra Have A Loved-up Moment

The latest episode of Yeh Hai Chahatein begins with Kabir asking Sulochana how she controlled Alisha’s mind, who asks him to shut up and reveals that it is Sonia who has done all of it. Followed by this a flashback scene commences in which Sonia meets Alisha in the bathroom and is very happy to see her. She asks Alisha if she is someone from the family, but the latter declines and says that she is someone who Prisha has invited to get some work done. Read along and find out all that happened in the Yeh Hai Chahatein 23 April 2021 full episode.

Yeh Hai Chahatein April 23, 2021 full episode written update

Further on in the flashback, Alisha ends up disclosing to Sonia that Prisha wants to reveal the true face and intentions of Kabir. Sonia goes and shares this with Sulochana, and the two decide to trap Alisha. In the next sequence, when Kabir tries to flirt with Alisha, she stops him and tells him to go through the messages that his mother has sent him. Kabir realizes that it was Prisha's plan and that he will deal with her later, after which the flashback ends.

Followed by this Sulochana is seen telling Kabir that she is trying to be careful till the time he gets married and Kabir agrees to this. The next scene features, Prisha's car breaking down and soon after she sees another car approaching, signalling for it to stop. The car stops and in an angry tone, Prisha is heard exclaiming towards the driver, "You?". However, the scene cuts from there without revealing who the driver was.

Then Rudra is seen making the wedding arrangements when Prisha approached him and asks him to eat as he hasn't eaten since morning and will fall ill. Rudra is in a hurry and refuses to eat as he is concerned about the decor, Prisha comforts him that everything will happen properly, and he should eat. When Rudra further resists, Prisha offers to kiss him if he eats the food, following which Rudra gives in. When he finishes his food and asks Prisha for the kiss, she refuses and someone approaches them, asking for Rudra's help with the entrance decor. Rudra has to leave but tells Prisha, that he will make sure that he gets the kiss.

In the following scene, Sharda comes to Prisha and asks her to reconsider her decision, who says that she has already thought about it. Sharda is worried that Prisha's plan might spoil the equation that she and Rudra share but Prisha replies that Rudra trusts her and will not get angry with her. After this, Prisha calls a man and asks him if he is ready to carry out the plan or not.

Further on, Rudra and Saransh are seen getting ready together, when the latter asks Rudra if Prisha is ready or not. Rudra answers in the positive and goes to Prisha's room and is stunned after seeing her getting ready, as she looks beautiful. Rudra goes into a flashback and starts remembering all the cherished moments that the two have spent together; he is then brought back to reality by Prisha who asks what happened to him, to which Rudra replies that Prisha looks amazing.

The two then have a loved up moment, when Prisha reminds Rudra that it’s time for the wedding. Prisha asks Rudra to go and check if all the arrangements are in place and says that she will go get Kabir. As Rudra leaves, Prisha tells him that she loves him, to which he replies, "I love you more than you know, wifey". The next scene sees Prisha go to Kabir's room and asks him if he's ready and he nods in affirmation, after which the scene goes to the 'baraat' and the episode ends.

Promo Image Source: Still from Yeh Hai Chahatein episode