'Yeh Hai Chahatein' April 3 Update: Kabir Tolerates Pain From The Ayurvedic Treatment

The television show Yeh Hai Chahatein took a major turn when Preesha gets Kabir's act of being disabled. Preesha asks Rudra to postpone Kabir and Ahana's wedding and takes Kabir and Sulochana for ayurvedic treatment in Chennai. Here is the written updates for Yeh Hai Chahatein april 3 full episode.

Preesha takes Kabir for ayurvedic treatment

Preesha goes to Kabir and Sulochana's room to find some proof. She finds Kabir's slippers with the same soul as the footprint on the Rangoli. On the breakfast table, Preesha asks Rudra to postpone Kabir and Ahana's wedding. Preesha tells everyone that Kabir can walk as she received a call from Dr Swami for Kabir's treatment in Chennai. Rudra gets excited and cheers with joy. When Kabir and Sulochana ask to organise the wedding first, Preesha tells Rudra about the rare availability of space at the treatment centre. Rudra says he will book the tickets on the same day as Kabir's treatment is more important. Kabir, Sulochana, and Preesha reach Chennai.

Later, in Yeh Hai Chahatein 3 April written update, Kabir and Sulochana are scared about the treatment as the doctor would know Kabir can walk. Sulochana says Kabir will not walk even after the two weeks of treatment to make Rudra angry at Preesha. On the other hand, Preesha tells Dr Swami about Kabir and Sulochana's fraud. She asks Dr Swami to commence the treatment to unfold the truth. When Dr Swami gets worried about the false treatment, Preesha insists him to help her. Dr Swami then agrees with Preesha.

Kabir does not move in Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode

Preesha goes to meet Sulochana and Kabir. As she leaves, Kabir says he is worried about the treatment when Sulochana calms him down. Kabir and Sulochana come to the treatment room, where Dr Swami and Preesha wait for them. When Kabir asks about the treatment, Dr Swami says they will do a 'hot and cold' treatment on Kabir's legs.

Dr Swami asks a nurse to pour hot oil on Kabir's legs. Kabir does not react to the hot oil when Preesha thinks Kabir is strong.

Sulochana applies cream on Kabir's wounds when Kabir shouts at her. Sulochana says Preesha is doing all this to Kabir and swears she would get back to Preesha. Preesha asks Dr Swami to continue the treatment.

The next day, Dr Swami calls Kabir and Sulochana for cold treatment and puts Kabir's legs on the ice. Kabir does not move during hours of treatment. Dr Swami tells Preesha nobody can tolerate this much pain. In the room, Kabir trembles with cold when Sulochana tries to keep him warm. On the other hand, Dr Swami again asks Preesha to stop the treatment when Preesha asks him to try for one more day. Preesha prays to god to bring Sulochana and Kabir's truth out in front of everyone. Yeh Hai Chahatein 3 April full episode is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

