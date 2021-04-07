Last Updated:

'Yeh Hai Chahatein' April 7 Written Update: Mahima Plans To Kidnap Rudra From CC

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 7 April 2021 full episode, Ahana finds out about Kabir and Sulochana's plan while Mahima escapes the jail with Maria.

Aditi Rathi
Popular television show Yeh Hai Chahatein took a surprising turn when Sharda does not find money in the locker. Sharda asks Sulochana while Ahana finds out Kabir is behind Rudra's kidnapping. Here are the written updates of Yeh Hai Chahatein 7 April 2021 full episode.

Sharda finds out that money missing from the locker

In Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode, Sharda goes to check the locker for money when she finds a lot of money missing. Sharda tells Preesha that there is only a little money left. Sharda says they should ask Sulochana. Preesha asks Sulochana about the money when Sulochana thinks she spent everything on liquor. She then says she had given the money to her friend. Sulochana starts crying when Sharda shouts at her. Sulochana cries when Preesha says they keep the money at home for emergencies. Sulochana then says if Rudra had been there, he would have understood. Sulochana leaves crying.

Ahana goes to Kabir and Sulochana and asks about the money. Kabir says they had a lot of debt and used the money to clear them. When Ahana asks if they had used Rs. 2 crores for their debt, Sulochana answers, they spent the rest of the money on liquor. Ahana gets furious and yells at Kabir and Sulochana for trying to ruin their plan. 

Ahana finds out about Kabir and Sulochana's plan

CC calls Kabir when Ahana shouts at Kabir to pick up his phone. Ahana listens to CC talk about Rudra's kidnapping. When Ahana learns that Kabir and Sulochana are behind Rudra's kidnapping, she holds his collar and shouts at him. Sulochana shouts back at Ahana and tells her entire plan and reason behind the kidnapping. Ahana warns Kabir and Sulochana that she is not going to be with them if they are caught. 

Later, in Yeh Hai Chahatein 7 April written update, Sharda calls a jeweller to sell some jewellery. Kabir sees Sharda and Preesha selling their jewellery and calls CC. The next morning Preesha receives a message from CC. Sharda insists on going with Preesha, and Sulochana tags along. Preesha refuses to take anyone. Preesha informs the police about the kidnapper's message.

Mahima's new plan

On the other hand, Jerry starts a fire in jail. As the fire reaches in, Mahima and Maria increase it using fuel. When everyone starts running, Mahima and Maria escape from jail. Mahima recalls that she asked Jerry to kidnap Rudra from CC. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein 7 April full episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

