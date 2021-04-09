'Yeh Hai Chahatein' April 9 Full Episode: Preesha Claims Mahima Is The Kidnapper

The television show Yeh Hai Chahatein took a turn when Mahima asks Preesha about Saransh. Preesha tells Sharda about the new kidnapper's demand while she tells the police that Mahima must be the kidnapper. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein 9 April 2021 full episode.

Preesha claims Mahima is the new kidnapper

Preesha thinks something is fishy while Ahana asks her if she is hiding anything. When Ahana insists, Preesha shouts at her. Sharda defends Preesha and says they should keep the money in the locker. Sulochana says Kabir would keep the money in the locker when Sharda refuses and takes the keys. Sharda and Preesha leave when Ahana shouts at Kabir and Sulochana. Ahana asks Kabir to find out who took Rudra. Kabir says he should call CC.

Sharda asks Preesha about what she is hiding. When Sharda insists, Preesha cries and says the kidnapper had asked for Saransh. Sharda asks why would the kidnapper want Saransh, Preesha then replies that only one person can demand Saransh and that is Mahima. When Sharda says Mahima is in jail, Preesha reminds her that Mahima had used Saransh earlier.

Later, in Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode, Kabir and Sulochana worry when CC does not receive the call. Sulochana claims CC is lying when Kabir says he would kill him if he had done this. Later, CC picks up Kabir's phone, Kabir asks CC to reveal the truth. CC assures that Rudra is not with him.

Mahima's evil plan

At the police station, Preesha tells the inspector about the new kidnapper's demand. Inspector says Mahima is in jail but Preesha still urges him to confirm. Inspector asks about Mahima and is informed about the accident that took place in jail. Preesha claims it must be Mahima and says they should go and find out. On the other hand, Maria tells Jerry about Mahima's demand from Preesha. Jerry wonders why Mahima is demanding for Saransh. Maria says they should not worry about anything when they are getting Rs. 9 crore. Mahima sees Jerry and Maria and says she is using them only for Khurana's property.

Later in Yeh Hai Chahatein 9 April written update, Preesha and the inspector ask the jail in charge about Mahima. The officer in charge says he cannot tell them about Mahima since many prisoners were injured. Preesha once again claims it must be Mahima. On the other hand, CC wonders if Jerry is betraying him. When the inspector asks Preesha how she is sure about Mahima, Preesha says Mahima had done this before. Preesha says she will not give Saransh and they need a different plan to save both Rudra and Saransh.

Preesha tells Sharda about everything when Sharda worries about Rudra. Preesha and Sharda cry and say they cannot live without Rudra. Preesha says she cannot choose between Saransh and Rudra. Sharda asks Preesha to stay positive. Preesha goes to Saransh when he asks for Rudra. Preesha hugs Saransh and cries. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein 9 April full episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

