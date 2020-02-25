'Yeh Hai Chahatein' | February 24 Written Update: Rudraksh Scares Prisha

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19, 2019. Following are the details regarding the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein February 24 written update

The episode starts with Rudra trying to take advantage of Prisha. He drags her to his bedroom and tells her that she will curse herself for marrying him. Prisha tries to get away and grab onto the fruit knife. However, Saransh comes in calling her out and Prisha manages to push Rudra away. Rudra then asks Saransh what is he doing in their room. Saransh tells them that he isn’t able to fall asleep and he will sleep with them.

Rudra leaves to get his clothes changed and Prisha tells Saransh that she missed him all the time she was in jail. Saransh says that he missed her too and he will sleep soundly tonight. Rudra notices that Saransh hasn’t left and somehow manages to sleep beside him. Saransh hugs him and sleeps, however later kicks him, making Rudra fall off his bed. Morning arrives and Vasu and Gopal get ready to meet Prisha and discuss how to get their daughter out of that place.

Meanwhile, Prisha and Saransh wake up and Prisha decides to go the washroom only to notice that the lock is broken. Saransh tells her that he will stand at the door and not let anyone pass by. Ahana, in the meantime, notices Rudra sleeping on the couch and asks why did he sleep there. He tells her that Prisha and Saransh are sleeping on his bed therefore he is sleeping on the couch. He later goes up to his room and notices Saransh who would not let him use the washroom. Rudra pleads with him to let him go to the washroom to freshen up.

Saransh tells him that his mom is in and he must wait outside. Rudra refuses and advances towards the door. Saransh makes Rudra fall down on his face and the bathroom door soon opens as Prisha steps out. Rudra sees her and tells her to ask Saransh to leave him or else he will do a lot of things. Prisha stamps his leg while Saransh laughs looking at Rudra limping.

In the house, Ahana warns the servants to not help Prisha in any way or else they will lose their jobs. Prisha comes down with Saransh and goes to the kitchen to cook for him. She asks for help but no one responds. Rudra comes to the hall and notices no one is helping her, He exclaims that she is the bahu and needs to be treated with respect. He goes into the kitchen and asks her for what help she needs. She tells him what items she is searching for and Rudra helps to gather them for her. Prisha is confused as to why is he helping her now.

