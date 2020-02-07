'Yeh Hai Chahatein' February 6 Written Update: Prisha Changes Her Mind

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19 this year. Following are the details regarding the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein February 6 written update

The episode begins with Prisha requesting to make a call, but the jailer instantly refuses. Meanwhile, she overhears a constable speak of an inmate going through labour pain. She informs the jailers that she can indeed help her. Meanwhile, at the house, Maa checks the papers and is shocked to find out that Rajeev got the adoption. Maa then asks Balraj to get Mishika married and get a child in the house as it was Rajeev’s dying wish.

In the meantime, Rudra peeps into the adoption papers and finds out that Rajeev wanted to adopt Saransh. He wonders why would Prisha blackmail him then. In prison, Prisha successfully manages to deliver the baby. Rudra wonders why Rajeev hid the truth from the entire family. Rudra gets his hands on a recording by Rajeev and it is revealed that Rajeev indeed is the father of Saransh and that he is very happy about it. In the recording, Rajeev even mentions that he is happy Rudra will become his 'chachu'.

Prisha continues to get nightmares of people ill-treating her son. Meanwhile, Saransh is treated well in the house of Yuvraj. Yuvraj then comes to meet Prisha and asks her to marry him. He tells her that he will defend her and make sure she will be free and they both can get married in peace. It is later revealed that Yuvraj does this only to lay his hands on the fund that is in Saransh’s name. He vows to protect Saransh in front of Prisha and forces her to say yes. Prisha agrees to the marriage and says that she will do anything to protect her son. Meanwhile, Gopal says that he is feeling unwell. Yuvraj, on the other hand, tells Prisha that Saransh is expelled from school and that people are troubling him there. He tells her marrying him is the only way to get out of this mess.

