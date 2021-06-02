'Yeh Hai Chahatein' June 1 2021 Full Episode Written Update: Mishka & Kabir Kidnap Saransh

In Yeh Hai Chahatein June 1 2021 full episode, Kabir and Mishka kidnap Saransh. While Saransh gets kidnapped from Preesha and Rudra's room, Rudra learns about his mother, Sulochana's plan. Here's Yeh Hai Chahatein June 1 full episode.

Rudra finds out about Sunny

Rudra and Preesha look for Yuvraj and find out about Yuvraj and Sunny's escape. Rudra receives a call from Kabir's lawyer and learns that the new judge has reopened the case. Preesha tells Rudra that Sunny deleted the videos from Saransh's phone. Rudra and Preesha go to Kabir and Mishka as they learn how Yuvraj was involved in their plan. Kabir and Mishka ask Rudra if they have any proof. Rudra introduces Reema to Mishka and Kabir. Preesha tells them that they know about Vasudha's kidnapping. Preesha also tells them that the court has denied the restraining order. Sulochana slaps Kabir and acts of being with Rudra.

Kabir and Mishka kidnap Saransh

Sulochana says they need to stop Saransh from reaching the court. Mishka says they can take Saransh to London when Saransh overhears them. Mishka says she will ask Ahana to arrange everything in London. Saransh goes to Rudra and Preesha's room and locks himself in their bathroom. Rudra and Preesha ask Saransh why he is crying when Saransh tells them how Sulochana is also involved in their plan. He also tells them how they are planning to take Saransh to London. Preesha asks Saransh to come out, but Saransh denies. Rudra cries as he realises how Sulochana betrayed him. Rudra apologises to Preesha and says he should have listened to her.

A waiter knocks on Rudra and Preesha's door and tells them the inspector has come to meet them at the reception. Rudra and Preesha leave the room. Kabir pays the waiter for lying to Rudra. Mishka reveals how she saw Saransh outside her room. Mishka, Kabir, and Sulochana go to find Saransh and kidnap him. Rudra finds out there is no inspector at the reception. Preesha remembers that Saransh is alone in the room. They go to look for Saransh but cannot find him. Rudra and Preesha cry as they left Saransh alone.

Sonia goes missing

Rudra and Preesha report the police. The police inspector asks Rudra if there is anybody else who knows about Kabir and Mishka's plan, Preesha suggests they should ask Sonia. When they go to look for Sonia, Sonia has already left. They find a letter at Sonia's side table. Sonia reveals how Sulochana used her against Rudra. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

