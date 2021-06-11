'Yeh Hai Chahatein' June 10, 2021 Written Update: Preesha And Anvi Reach Delhi

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 10 June full episode, Preesha and Anvi reach Delhi. While Rudra saves Anvi from an accident, Devika takes Sharda to the hospital. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein June 10, 2021, full episode.

Rudra hears Preesha's voice

Devika goes to Rudra to apologise to him. He gives Rudra a gift, but he denies accepting it. Rudra forgives Devika and gets up to leave. He then accidentally drops his and Devika's phones. He picks the phones up and mistakenly gives his phone to Devika. Devika receives a call from Sulochana on Rudra's phone. Rudra receives a call from Preesha on Devika's phone. As he picks the phone up, he hears Preesha's voice. Rudra bursts out in tears when Devika tells him it is her phone. Rudra takes his phone and leaves. Devika tells Preesha about how she apologised to the hotel manager.

Preesha and Anvi reach Delhi

Anvi insists Armaan to let her meet Devika. Armaan tells Anvi that Devika is in Delhi when she says she would cry if he did not send her to Delhi. Armaan suggests Preesha take Anvi to Delhi. Preesha and Anvi reach Delhi. Devika gets surprised to see Anvi and Preesha at her hotel. She takes Anvi and her dog to the play area and leaves with Preesha. Anvi plays with her dog Toffee when Toffee eats some pebbles. Anvi accidentally eats some pebbles and chokes. Rudra comes to help Anvi. He saves her when Anvi hugs him to thank him. Rudra asks the hotel staff to bring Anvi's parents. When Rudra talks to Anvi, he receives a call.

Devika takes Sharda to the hospital

The hotel staff asks Preesha to go with him. Preesha runs towards the play area with Devika and crosses Rudra. Preesha goes to Anvi and learns how she ate pebbles. One of the hotel staff members tells Devika and Preesha that the hotel manager saved Anvi. Preesha wonders if there is a connection with Rudra. Devika says she will go to thank the hotel manager personally. Devika goes to Rudra's house and finds Sharda's health deteriorating. She offers to help when Rudra is absent. She then takes Sharda to the hospital on her scooter.

Preesha calls Armaan and tells about Anvi's accident. Armaan tells Preesha he is missing them. Anvi then talks to Armaan on the phone. She asks Armaan to tell Preesha that he loves her. When Armaan tells Preesha that he loves her, Anvi asks Preesha to do the same. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

